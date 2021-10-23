Digital Pathology Market Report By COVID-19 Outbreak – 3DHISTECH (Hungary), Apollo Enterprise Imaging (US), XIFIN (US)

The global digital pathology market is projected to reach USD 1,054 million by 2025 from USD 553 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period. The key factors driving the growth of this market include the increasing adoption of digital pathology to enhance lab efficiency, rising prevalence of cancer, growing application of digital pathology in drug development & companion diagnostics, and increasing initiatives by industry players. However, the high cost of digital pathology systems is expected to restrict market growth to a certain extent.

Leica Biosystems (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), and Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. (Japan) are the leading players in the global digital pathology market. Other notable players in this market include Roche (Switzerland), 3DHISTECH (Hungary), Apollo Enterprise Imaging (US), XIFIN (US), Huron Digital Pathology (Canada), Visiopharm A/S (Denmark), Corista (US), Indica Labs (US), Objective Pathology Services (Canada), Sectra AB (Sweden), OptraSCAN (India), Glencoe Software (US), KONFOONG BIOTECH INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD (China), Inspirata Inc. (US), Mikroscan Technologies (US), Proscia Inc. (US), and Kanteron Systems (Spain).

“Adoption of artificial intelligence is expected to increase during the forecast period.”

The adoption of AI in healthcare has been rising in recent years due to its ability to optimize clinical processes, thereby solving a variety of problems in the healthcare industry. AI helps patients receive correct diagnosis in a timely manner, maximize hospital efficiency, and reduce the waiting time for patients, thereby enhancing overall healthcare. AI helps in collecting, storing, and normalizing data along with tracing its lineage.

“The software segment will grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.”

On the basis of product, the digital pathology market is segmented into scanners, software, communication systems, and storage systems. The scanners segment accounted for the largest share of the digital pathology market in 2019. The large share of this segment is mainly due to the increasing adoption of digital pathology solutions across the globe, and the high cost of scanners.On the other hand, the software segment is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period, due to the availability of user-friendly, analytical, and advanced functions for pathology diagnosis.

“By type, the human pathology segment accounted for the largest share of the digital pathology market in 2019.”

On the basis of type, the global digital pathology market is segmented into human and veterinary pathology. The human pathology segment accounted for the largest share of the digital pathology market in 2019. The increasing number of cancer research activities and growing collaborations between academic research institutes, universities, and pathology laboratories are driving the increased uptake of digital systems in human pathology.

“The market in North America is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period (2020–2025).”

North America is projected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. This large share can be attributed to factors such as the rising prevalence of cancer and increasing initiatives by industry players. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the second-highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as a large patient population, shortage of pathologists, increasing initiatives in the healthcare industry by key market players, and rising adoption of advanced technologies for disease diagnosis are driving the growth of the digital pathology market in this region.

A breakdown of the primary participants referred to for this report is provided below:

By Company Type (Supply-side): Tier 1: 29%, Tier 2: 37%, and Tier 3: 34%

Tier 1: 29%, Tier 2: 37%, and Tier 3: 34% By Category (Demand-side): Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies: 55%, Hospitals and Reference Laboratories: 35%, and Academic & Research Institutes: 10%

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies: 55%, Hospitals and Reference Laboratories: 35%, and Academic & Research Institutes: 10% By Designation: C-level: 35%, Director-level: 25%, and Managers: 40%

C-level: 35%, Director-level: 25%, and Managers: 40% By Region: North America: 35%, Europe: 32%, Asia: 22%, and the RoW: 11%

Research Coverage:

The report analyzes the digital pathology market and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market based on various segments such as product, type, application, end user, and region. The report also includes competitive analysis of the key players in this market along with their company profiles, product and service offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Reasons to Buy the Report

The report can help established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which, in turn, would help the magner a greater share. Firms purchasing the report could use one, or a combination of the below mentioned five strategies.

This report provides insights into the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the digital pathology market. The report analyzes the market based on the product, type, application, end user, and region.

Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the digital pathology market. The report analyzes the market based on the product, type, application, end user, and region. Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research and development activities, and product launches in the digital pathology market.

Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research and development activities, and product launches in the digital pathology market. Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various types of digital pathology solutions across regions.

Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various types of digital pathology solutions across regions. Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about products, untapped regions, recent developments, and investments in the digital pathology market.

Exhaustive information about products, untapped regions, recent developments, and investments in the digital pathology market. Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, distribution networks, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players in the digital pathology market.

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.2.1 Inclusions And Exclusions

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered For The Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

1.7 Summary Of Changes

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

Figure 1 Research Design

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

Figure 2 Primary Sources

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Breakdown Of Primary Sources

Figure 3 Breakdown Of Primary Interviews: By Category, Designation, And Region

2.2 Market Size Estimation

Figure 4 Market Size Estimation: Revenue Share Analysis

Figure 5 Illustrative Example Of Leica Biosystems (Subsidiary Of Danaher Corporation)

Figure 6 Supply-Side Analysis: Digital Pathology Market (2019)

Figure 7 Bottom-Up Approach

Figure 8 Cagr Projections: Supply-Side Analysis

Figure 9 Cagr Projections From The Analysis Of Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Challenges Of The Digital Pathology Market (2020-2025)

2.3 Market Breakdown And Data Triangulation

Figure 10 Data Triangulation Methodology

2.4 Market Share Estimation

2.5 Assumptions For The Study

2.6 Covid-19 Health Assessment

2.7 Covid-19 Economic Assessment

2.7.1 Assessment Of The Impact Of Covid-19 On The Economic Scenario

2.8 Assessment Of The Impact Of Covid-19 On The Economic Scenario Pertaining To The Digital Pathology Market

3 Executive Summary

Figure 13 Digital Pathology Market, By Product, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 14 Digital Pathology Market, By Type, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 15 Digital Pathology Market, By Application, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 16 Digital Pathology Market, By End User, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 17 Geographical Snapshot Of The Digital Pathology Market

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Digital Pathology Market Overview

Figure 18 Rising Prevalence Of Cancer To Drive Market Growth

4.2 North America: Digital Pathology Market, By Product And Country (2019)

Figure 19 Scanners Segment Accounted For The Largest Share Of The North American Digital Pathology Market In 2019

4.3 Digital Pathology Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

Figure 20 Uk And China To Witness The Highest Growth In The Digital Pathology Market During The Forecast Period

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

Table 1 Market Dynamics: Impact Analysis

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Adoption Of Digital Pathology To Enhance Lab Efficiency

5.2.1.2 Rising Prevalence Of Cancer

Table 2 Global Cancer Incidence, 2018 Vs. 2025

5.2.1.3 Growing Applications Of Digital Pathology In Drug Development And Companion Diagnostics

5.2.1.4 Increasing Initiatives By Industry Players

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost Of Digital Pathology Systems

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Introduction Of Affordable Scanners For Private Pathology Practices

5.2.3.2 Increasing Demand For Personalized Medicine

Table 3 Growth In The Number Of Personalized Medicines, 2008–2016

5.2.3.3 High Growth Opportunities In Emerging Economies

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack Of Trained Pathologists

Table 4 Number Of Pathologists Per 100,000 Population, By Country, 2018

5.3 Covid-19 Impact Analysis

5.3.1 Impact Of Covid-19 On The Digital Pathology Market

Figure 21 Impact Of Covid-19 On The Digital Pathology Market

5.4 Ecosystem Market Map

Figure 22 Digital Pathology Market: Ecosystem Market Map

5.5 Trends In Average Selling Price

Figure 23 Digital Pathology Market: Average Regional Prices Of Digital Pathology Scanners

5.6 Impact Of The New Ivd Regulation On Different Markets

Figure 24 Timeline And Transition To New Mdr And Ivdr

5.6.1 Impact On Clinical Lab Services

5.6.2 Impact On Ivd

5.6.3 Impact On Digital Pathology

5.7 Technology Analysis

5.7.1 Ai In Digital Pathology

Table 5 Digital Pathology Ai Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

5.8 Patent Analysis

5.8.1 Methodology

5.8.2 Publication Trends

Figure 25 Publication Trends, 2015–2020

5.8.3 Jurisdiction Analysis

Figure 26 Jurisdiction Analysis, 2015–2020

5.8.4 Top Applicants

Figure 27 Top Applicants, 2015–2020

6 Digital Pathology Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

Table 6 Digital Pathology Market, By Product, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

6.2 Scanners

6.2.1 Scanners Accounted For The Largest Share Of The Digital Pathology Products Market In 2019

Table 7 Scanning Magnification And Applications

Table 8 Digital Pathology Scanners Offered By Key Market Players

Table 9 Digital Pathology Scanners Market, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 10 Digital Pathology Scanners Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 11 Digital Pathology Scanners Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Units)

Table 12 Digital Pathology Scanners Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

6.2.2 Brightfield Scanners

Table 13 Digital Pathology Brightfield Scanners Offered By Key Market Players

Table 14 Brightfield Scanners Market, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

6.2.3 Fluorescence Scanners

Table 15 Digital Pathology Fluorescence Scanners Offered By Key Market Players

Table 16 Fluorescence Scanners Market, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

6.2.4 Other Digital Pathology Scanners

Table 17 Other Digital Pathology Scanners Market, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

6.3 Software

6.3.1 Digital Pathology Software Offers Analytical And Highly Advanced Functions Not Offered By Traditional Microscopes

Table 18 Digital Pathology Software Offered By Key Market Players

Table 19 Digital Pathology Software Market, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 20 Digital Pathology Software Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

6.3.2 Information Management Software

Table 21 Information Management Software Market, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

6.3.3 Image Analysis Software

Table 22 Image Analysis Software Market, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

6.3.4 Visualization Software

Table 23 Visualization Software Market, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

6.4 Communication Systems

6.4.1 Introduction Of Cloud-Based Communication Systems Provides Impetus To Market Growth

Table 24 Communication Systems Used In Digital Pathology

Table 25 Digital Pathology Communication Systems Offered By Key Market Players

Table 26 Digital Pathology Communication Systems Market, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

6.5 Storage Systems

6.5.1 Need For Storing High-Quality Images In A Safe And Reliable Form To Drive Market Growth

Table 27 Digital Pathology Storage Systems Offered By Key Market Players

Table 28 Digital Pathology Storage Systems Market, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

7 Digital Pathology Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

Table 29 Digital Pathology Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

7.2 Human Pathology

7.2.1 Human Pathology Segment To Register The Highest Growth In The Forecast Period

Table 30 Human Digital Pathology Market, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

7.3 Veterinary Pathology

7.3.1 Veterinary Digital Pathology Cuts The Turnaround Time For Animal Disease Diagnosis—A Key Factor Driving Market Growth

Table 31 Veterinary Digital Pathology Market, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

8 Digital Pathology Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

Table 32 Digital Pathology Market, By Application, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

8.2 Drug Discovery

8.2.1 Increasing R&D Spending Will Provide Impetus To Market Growth

Table 33 Applications Of Digital Pathology In Drug Discovery/Research

Table 34 Digital Pathology Market For Drug Discovery, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

8.3 Disease Diagnosis

8.3.1 Disease Diagnosis Segment To Register Steady Growth During The Forecast Period

Table 35 Digital Pathology Market For Disease Diagnosis, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

8.4 Teleconsultation

8.4.1 The Need For Accurate, Efficient, And Quick Diagnosis Is Expected To Drive The Teleconsultation Market During The Forecast Period

Table 36 Digital Pathology Market For Teleconsultation, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

8.5 Training & Education

8.5.1 Digital Pathology Can Improve Education And Training Provided To Pathologists

Table 37 Digital Pathology Market For Training & Education, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

9 Digital Pathology Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

Table 38 Digital Pathology Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 39 Digital Pathology Scanners Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 40 Digital Pathology Scanners Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Units)

9.2 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

9.2.1 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Are The Largest & Fastest-Growing End Users Of The Digital Pathology Market

Table 41 Digital Pathology Market For Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 42 Digital Pathology Scanners Market For Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 43 Digital Pathology Scanners Market For Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, By Region, 2018–2025 (Units)

9.3 Hospitals & Reference Laboratories

9.3.1 Increasing Adoption Of Digital Pathology Solutions In Hospitals To Drive The Growth Of This End-User Segment

Table 44 Hospital Deployment Of Digital Pathology Solutions

Table 45 Digital Pathology Market For Hospitals & Reference Laboratories, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 46 Digital Pathology Scanners Market For Hospitals & Reference Laboratories, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 47 Digital Pathology Scanners Market For Hospitals & Reference Laboratories, By Region, 2018–2025 (Units)

9.4 Academic & Research Institutes

9.4.1 Academic & Research Institutes Segment To Register Steady Growth During The Forecast Period

Table 48 Digital Pathology Market For Academic & Research Institutes, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 49 Digital Pathology Scanners Market For Academic & Research Institutes, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 50 Digital Pathology Scanners Market For Academic & Research Institutes, By Region, 2018–2025 (Units)

10 Digital Pathology Market, By Region

Read More………

