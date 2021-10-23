Microscope Software Market Report By COVID-19 Outbreak – Danaher Corporation (US), Carl Zeiss AG (Germany), Oxford Instruments plc (UK)

Microscope Software Market by Microscope (Optical, Electron, Raman), Category (Integrated, Standalone), Application (Semiconductor, Aerospace, Automotive, Healthcare, Medical Device, Implant), Region (North America, Europe) – Global Forecast to 2025 The global microscope software market is projected to reach USD 1,021 million by 2025 from USD 567 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 12.5% between 2020 and 2025.

The key players operating in this market Danaher Corporation (US), Carl Zeiss AG (Germany), Oxford Instruments plc (UK), Nikon Corporation (Japan), Olympus Corporation (Japan), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Hitachi High-Tech Corporation (Japan), JEOL Ltd. (Japan), Scientific Volume Imaging B.V. (Netherlands), arivis AG (Germany), DRVISION Technologies (US), Media Cybernetics, Inc. (US), Gatan, Inc. (US), Basler AG (Germany), Nanolive SA (Switzerland), Nion Company (US), and Object Research Systems, Inc. (Canada).

Product launches & upgrades, expansions, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, and acquisitions are the key growth strategies followed by a majority of players in this market.

The growth of the microscope software market is primarily attributed to a broad application base (since microscopes are widely used in a range of fields, such as semiconductor, life science/healthcare, aerospace, and material sciences), the emergence of new application areas, technological advancements in microscopes and microscope software and the growing availability of funding and support for R&D in the area of microscopy. However, the high cost of advanced microscopes and the availability of open-source software will hinder the growth of this market during the forecast period.

“Healthcare Industry segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period”

The microscope software available in the market are based on five major application areas the semiconductors, healthcare, automotive, aerospace, and other industries. The healthcare industry segment is projected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the healthcare industry segment can be attributed to the wide use of microscopes and microscope software in various applications, such as biological research, medicine, cancer research, and drug testing; increasing research investments; and government initiatives to encourage research and development in life sciences. Furthermore, this segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2020.

“Integrated Software segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the microscope software market in 2020”

Integrated software is estimated to account for the largest share of the microscope software market in 2020. This is due to the high compatibility of the hardware and software, one-stop solution capability, and ease of operation with less training for integrated software. However, the high cost associated with these software/models may hinder the growth of this market segment to a certain extent.

“Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to dominate the microscope software market in 2020”

The global microscope software market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2020, the Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of 38.5% of the global market, followed by North America (31.0%). Factors such as the significant R&D budgets, wide availability of advanced microscopy software offered by market leaders, growing focus on nanotechnology, and the presence of a large number of major research institutes and universities in the region are driving the growth of the microscope software market in the Asia Pacific.

Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews, by company type, designation, and region:

By Company Type : Tier 1 (45%), Tier 2 (30%), and Tier 3 (25%)

: Tier 1 (45%), Tier 2 (30%), and Tier 3 (25%) By Designation: C-level (45%), Director-level (30%), and Others (25%)

C-level (45%), Director-level (30%), and Others (25%) By Region: North America (35%), Europe (30%), Asia Pacific (25%), Latin America (5%), and Middle East & Africa (5%)

Research Coverage

The report studies the microscope software market based on the type of microscopes, application, type, end, and region

The report analyzes factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting the market growth

The report evaluates the opportunities and challenges in the market for stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders

The report studies micro-markets with respect to their growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total microscope software market

The report forecasts the revenue of market segments with respect to five major regions

Reasons to Buy the Report:

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the microscope software offered by the key 17 players in the microscope software market. The report analyzes the microscope software market by type of microscopes, application, type, end, and region.

Comprehensive information on the microscope software offered by the key 17 players in the microscope software market. The report analyzes the microscope software market by type of microscopes, application, type, end, and region. Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various microscope software, their adoption, and usage across key geographic regions.

Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various microscope software, their adoption, and usage across key geographic regions. Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new product launches & upgrades, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the microscope software market

Exhaustive information about new product launches & upgrades, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the microscope software market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market ranking and strategies of the leading players in the microscope software market.