Peristaltic Pumps Market Report By COVID-19 Outbreak – Verder Group (Netherlands), Cole-Parmer Instrument Company LLC (US)

Peristaltic Pumps Market by Type (Peristaltic Tube Pumps, Peristaltic Hose Pumps), Discharge Capacity (Up To 30 Psi, 30-50 Psi, 50-100 Psi, 100-200 Psi and Above 200 Psi) End-Use Industry, and Region – Global Forecast to 2025 The peristaltic pumps market is estimated to be USD 1.2 billion in 2020and is projected to reach USD 1.8 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.4%, between 2020 to 2025.

The companies profiled in this market research report include are Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group (WMFTG) (US), Verder Group (Netherlands), Cole-Parmer Instrument Company LLC (US), ProMinent Group (Germany), Graco Inc. (US), Flowrox (Finland), IDEX Corporation (US), Randolph Austin (US), Heidolph Instruments (Germany), and Wanner Engineering (US).

Request for FREE Sample Report: To Know the Impact of COVID-19 on this Industry @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=3842431

The peristaltic pumps market is of two types; peristaltic tube pumps and peristaltic hose pumps. The rising investments in the expansion of water & wastewater treatment plants worldwide and increasing production of pharmaceutical products across the globe are expected to drive the global peristaltic pumps market during the forecast period. Frequent replacement of hoses or tubes and the pulsed flow characteristics of peristaltic pumps are the major restraints in the peristaltic pumps market.

“Peristaltic tube pumps are the fastest-growing type of peristaltic pumps.”

Peristaltic tube pumps are the fastest-growing type of peristaltic pumps and are also called low-pressure pumps, which typically have dry casings and non-reinforced casings and use rollers to provide compressive force. These types of pumps operate up to the working pressure of 4 bars. The compatibility of a peristaltic pump with a certain type of fluid is dependent upon the design and type of tubing material used.

“Pharmaceutical & medical end-use industry accounted for the largest share of peristaltic pumps market.”

The pharmaceutical & medical end-use industry accounted for the largest share of the peristaltic pumps market. In the pharmaceutical & medical industry, peristaltic pumps are typically engaged in manufacturing biological & medicinal products, processing botanical drugs & herbs, isolating active medicinal principles, and manufacturing pharmaceutical products intended for internal and external consumption in various forms. It includes medicine manufacturing. Highly precise and accurate peristaltic pumps are required for the pharmaceutical industry. Peristaltic pumps are mainly used for pellet and tablet coating as they provide contamination-free transport.

“APAC is estimated to be the fastest-growing market for the peristaltic pumps market.”

The major markets in APAC, such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea, have a high demand for peristaltic pumps. APAC is projected to be the fastest-growing market for peristaltic pumps due to the growing manufacturing and other end-use industries in the region. The global manufacturers of peristaltic pumps are targeting this region as it has the fastest-growing industrial sector with emerging markets, such as Indonesia and Malaysia.

“Peristaltic pumps market is expected to show high demand in COVID-19 pandemic.”

COVID-19 has increased the demand for peristaltic pumps, and the market is projected to grow by 7.4% in 2020. The growth in 2020 is mainly driven by the increasing demand for tube pumps in the pharmaceutical & medical industry. The increase in research & development activities amid COVID-19 with high demand for ventilators and vial filling machines are crucial factors driving the peristaltic pumps market currently. The hose pumps segment is expected to experience slow growth due to slowdown in food & beverage, mining, chemical processing, pulp & paper industries. Extensive primary interviews were conducted to determine and verify the market size for several segments and sub segments and information gathered through secondary research.

The break-up of primary interviews is given below:

By Company Type – Tier 1 – 52%, Tier 2 – 26%, and Tier 3 – 22%

– Tier 1 – 52%, Tier 2 – 26%, and Tier 3 – 22% By Designation – Director Level – 23%, Manager level – 48%, and Others* – 29%

Director Level – 23%, Manager level – 48%, and Others* – 29% By Region – Asia-Pacific– 44%, Europe – 25%, North America– 21%,Others – 10%

Note: The tiers of the companies are defined on the basis of their total revenue, as of 2019: Tier 1 = >USD 5 billion, Tier 2 = USD 1 billion to USD 5 billion, and Tier 3 = < USD 1 billion.

*Others include sales managers, marketing managers, and product managers.

Research Coverage:

This research report categorizes the peristaltic pumps market on the basis of type, discharge capacity, end-use industry,and region.The report includes detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the peristaltic pumps market, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into business overviews, products & services, key strategies, expansions, new product developments,agreements,and recent developments associated with the market.

Reasons to Buy the Report

The report will help market leaders/new entrants in this market in the following ways:

This report segments the peristaltic pumps market comprehensively and provides the closest approximations of market sizes for the overall market and sub segments across verticals and regions.

The report will help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them information on the key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

This report will help stakeholders understand the major competitors and gain insights to enhance their position in the business. The competitive landscape section includes expansions, new product developments, mergers& acquisitions, and market share analysis.

The report includes the COVID-19 impact on the peristaltic pumps market.

The report includes the market size in terms of volume (hundred units) as well and the updated market size.