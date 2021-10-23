MEDICAL ROBOTS MARKET Report By COVID-19 Outbreak – Accuray (US), Omnicell, Inc.(US), BD Rowa (US)

The Medical Robots Market research report endows with wide-ranging statistical analysis of the market’s continuous developments, capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and import/export. Moreover, businesses can apply the information included in this report to decide on their production and marketing strategies. The major topics such as market definition, market segmentation, competitive analysis and research methodology are studied in detail in this report. By leveraging the global experience of industry analysts, consultants and domain experts, this market document has been prepared and delivered with excellence. Businesses can achieve unrivalled insights and acquaintance of the best market opportunities into their respective markets with the help of this Medical Robots Market report.

Medical Robots Market by Solution (OR Supply, Data Management, Communication, Anesthesia Information Management, Performance Management), Delivery Mode (On-premise, Cloud-based), End User, Region – Global Forecast to 2025 Some of the major market players in the medical robots market are Intuitive Surgical (US), Stryker Corporation (US), Accuray (US), Omnicell, Inc.(US), BD Rowa (US), Hocoma AG (Switzerland), Medtronic (Ireland), Smith & Nephew (UK), ARxIUM (Canada).

The global medical robots market is expected to reach USD 12.7 billion by 2025 from an estimated USD 5.9 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period. The key factors propelling the growth of this market are the advantages offered by robotic-assisted surgery and robot-assisted training in rehabilitation therapy, technological advancements in robotic systems, Improving reimbursement scenario, the increasing adoption of surgical robots, and the increase in funding for medical robot research. However, the high cost of robotic systems is a key factor limiting market growth in the coming years.

“The instrument and accessories product segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.”

On the basis of product& service, the medical robots market is segmented into robotic systems, instruments & accessories, and services. The instruments & accessories segment commanded the largest share of the of the market in 2019. This segment is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 18.5% during the forecast period. The large share and high growth rate of this segment are mainly driven by the recurrent purchase of instruments & accessories as opposed to robotic systems, which are a one-time investment.

“The orthopedic surgery application is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.”

Based on the applications, the medical robots market is segmented into laparoscopy, orthopedic surgery, pharmacy applications, physical rehabilitation, external beam radiation therapy, neurosurgery and other applications. The orthopedic surgery application segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth of this segment can primarily be attributed to the benefits like high implantation and placement accuracy of robots during orthopedic surgeries.

“The Ambulatory Surgery Centers to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period’

Based on end users, the market is divided into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, rehabilitation centers and other end users (retail pharmacies and external radiotherapy centers). Hospitals are expected to account for the largest share of the global medical robots market in 2020, while ASCs are expected to account for the highest growth rate. The high growth of this segment is due to the increasing number of surgical procedures conducted in ASCs, rising interest in ambulatory care due to the potential for cost-reduction, and the demand for efficient care among patients.

“Asia Pacific to witness significant growth from 2020 to 2025”

Geographically, the medical robots market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World. The market in the APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the next five years. Increasing demand from key markets such as Japan and China and the rising cases of acute and chronic diseases in APAC region to drive market growth in the region.

Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 40%, Tier 2 – 30%, and Tier 3 – 30%

By Designation: C-level – 27%, Director-level – 18%, and Others – 55%

By Region: North America – 40%, Europe – 20%, APAC – 30%, Latin America – 8%, and Middle East – 2%

Research Coverage

This report studies the medical robots market based on product, application, end users, and region. The report also studies factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting market growth. It analyzes the opportunities and challenges in the market and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. Furthermore, the report analyzes micro markets with respect to their individual growth trends and forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to four main regions and respective countries.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report

This report focuses on various levels of analysis—industry trends, market share of top players, and company profiles, which together form basic views and analyze the competitive landscape, emerging segments of the healthcare cloud computing market, and high-growth regions and their drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. The report will help both established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market and garner greater market shares.

