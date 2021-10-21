Digital Health Market Report- Telco B2B and B2C Strategies and Approaches to Monetization | Banglalink, Beeline Kazakhstan, Bonn Community Hospital

Digital Health Market Report analysis 2021-2027 presents a complete assessment of the market and comprises future trends, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, historical information, and forecasts. This Digital Health Market is defined with its related details such as product types, business overview, sales, manufacturers, applications, and other specifications. It provides a systematic approach to the current and prospective scenario of the global regions. Detailed information of the Digital Health Market Report growth rate, technological innovations, and key strategies implemented by the main leading industry players.

provides an executive-level overview of the global digital health market. It delivers deep qualitative insights into the digital health industry, digital health value chain, and ecosystem dynamics. It also analyzes key trends in the digital health industry and provides insights into telco digital health B2B and B2C activity, positioning and value propositions.

Healthcare providers have been digitizing their operations and turning to digital health solutions to provide better quality care, increase healthcare access and enhance operational efficiency. The integration of advanced technologies such as IoT, cloud, and data center services, 5G, data analytics, and AI/ML have paved the way for a litany of digital health B2B and B2C use cases. The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the uptake of digital health solutions as the world copes with the influx of patients and lockdown measures. The demand for digital health solutions is expected to remain post-pandemic.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the following –

– Digital health taxonomy & market context: an overview of the global digital health market, including a definition, key drivers & inhibitors, and latest trends. A deep dive into three selected trends – i.e., COVID-19 impact on digital health, national health strategies, and digital health regulations – is also provided with the positioning considerations these present for telcos.

– The digital health ecosystem & how telcos can position themselves: an overview of the digital health value chain and ecosystem players map, including telcos. This section also explores key digital health supporting technologies, and deep dives into the telemedecine latest trends. Moroever, the section details 27 examples of telcos current involvement in digital health B2B and B2C solutions.

– Case studies: this section analyzes the digital health portfolios, value propositions and positioning strategies of four telecom operators.

– Key findings and recommendations: the report concludes with a number of key findings and a set of recommendations for digital health stakeholders, including telecom service providers.

Scope of this Report-

– The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the adoption of digital health solutions and offered further opportunities for telcos to enter the space.

– National digital health strategies are supporting eHealth adoption and providing opportunities for telcos to further position as digital transformation partners to governments and healthcare providers.

– Telcos have pursued partnerships, joint ventures, and M&As to enter the digital health space.

– Telcos can partner with third-party telemedecine app providers and insurers to offer teleconsultation and health tracking apps to their residential and enterprise customers.

– Telcos can offer their horizontal ICT solutions and customise them for the healthcare sector while complying with local and global healthcare regulations. Telcos can also develop vertical-specific digital health portfolios.

Reasons to Buy this Report-

– This Global Outlook Report provides a comprehensive examination of the digital health value chain and business models. It helps executives fully understand the ecosystem, market dynamics, latest developments, and value chain. It helps telecom decision-makers determine key digital health positioning strategies, formulate effective product development plans, and optimize return on investments.

– Four case studies illustrate the findings of the report, providing insights around different telco digital health value propositions across the world, including services, monetization approaches and partnerships. This will help telecom executives craft adapted digital health strategies to unlock new revenue streams.

– The report discusses concrete opportunities in the digital health market, providing a number of actionable recommendations for digital health ecosystem participants, including telecom service providers.

