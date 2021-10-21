Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Banking Market Report- The impact of AI on banking | Market size and growth forecasts

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Banking Market Report analysis 2021-2027 presents a complete assessment of the market and comprises future trends, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, historical information, and forecasts. This Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Banking Market is defined with its related details such as product types, business overview, sales, manufacturers, applications, and other specifications. It provides a systematic approach to the current and prospective scenario of the global regions. Detailed information of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Banking Market Report growth rate, technological innovations, and key strategies implemented by the main leading industry players.

Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Alibaba, Baidu, Apple, Tencent, Facebook, IBM, Temenos, FiVerity, Simudyne, Personetics, Fiserv, Kasisto, Tencent, Ant Group, Goldman Sachs, BBVA, OakNorth, DBS Bank, Bank of America, Santander, Samsung

AI is overhauling the way that banks interact with their clients. No longer do they rely on in-person customer service. Instead, they are innovating with intelligent chatbots that can provide 24/7 service, with almost zero human intervention and marginal cost. The use of big data in risk assessments gives banks more visibility over their clients than ever before, and the prospect of much greater personalization across credit pricing, day-to-day customer interaction, and digital financial guidance and advice. AI is also playing a critical role in the response to the growing frequency and severity of cyber-attacks. As cybercriminals employ more advanced tools, banks must keep pace by employing machine learning tools to hunt and counter these activities, which are too dynamic to be countered manually. The entire banking stack is being upended by AI; to survive, banks must make adopting it a priority – or risk losing out to cloud-native fintechs that have incorporate AI in their operations from day one.

The main focus of this report is technologies across the AI value chain. We have divided this segment into seven technologies: machine learning, data science, conversational platforms, computer vision, AI chips, smart robots, and context-aware computing.

– GlobalData forecasts that retail banks will spend $4.9bn on AI platforms worldwide by 2024. This is up from $1.8bn in 2019, representing a compound annual growth rate of 21.8%.

