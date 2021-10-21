Opportunities in the Americas Make-up Sector Market Report- Grupo Boticario, Markwins International Corporation

Americas Make-up Sector Market Report analysis 2021-2027 presents a complete assessment of the market and comprises future trends, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, historical information, and forecasts. This Americas Make-up Sector Market is defined with its related details such as product types, business overview, sales, manufacturers, applications, and other specifications. It provides a systematic approach to the current and prospective scenario of the global regions. Detailed information of the Americas Make-up Sector Market Report growth rate, technological innovations, and key strategies implemented by the main leading industry players.

Americas was the second largest region with a value share of 34.5% in the global make-up sector in 2020, and is forecast to record a CAGR of 3.16% during 2020-2025. Face make-up was the largest category accounting for US$5,968.2 (33.8% of the overall make-up sector) in 2020 and is expected to reach US$6,843 million in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.77%. Among the high-potential countries, the US was the largest market in terms of both value and volume share in 2020. Canada is expected to record the highest value and volume CAGRs at 5.81% and 2.34%, respectively. The Americas make-up sector was consolidated, with the top five companies accounting for a share of 45.5% in 2020, of which L’Oréal S.A. held a share of 17.5%, with presence in all categories. L’Oréal S.A. was followed by The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Natura & Co, Coty, Inc., and Revlon, Inc. which accounted for 13.2%, 5.3%, 5.3%, and 4.2% shares, respectively. Private labels held a 2.1% value share of overall sales in the same year. Health & beauty stores was the leading distribution channel in the Americas make-up sector, with a value share of 16.4% in 2020, followed by parapharmacies/drugstores with a 16.1% share.

This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Americas make-up sector. It includes market overview, high growth country analysis, top companies, key distribution channels, packaging formats and case studies.

