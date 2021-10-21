Body Armor and Personal Protection Market Report-Growth Opportunities,Top Companies, Regional Forecast

The Global Body Armor and Personal Protection Market 2020-2030 report provides the market size forecast and the projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for the next ten years. The report covers the industry analysis including the key market drivers, emerging technology trends, and major challenges faced by industry participants. It also offers insights regarding key factors and government programs that are expected to influence the demand for body armor and personal protection market over the forecast period.

The demand for body armor and personal protection equipment is expected to be driven by modernization initiatives undertaken by various defense forces and law enforcement agencies across the world, and internal security threats, such as terrorism, insurgency and organized crime. The trend towards the development of lightweight ballistic material is one of the major factors propelling defense authorities towards procuring newer-generation personal protection equipment. As such, countries are focusing on manufacturing better solutions such as ballistic inserts, lightweight under suits, combat helmets, anti-mine boots and flame resistant uniforms that provide the benefits of comfort and enhanced protection to ground forces.

During the forecast period, the soft armor segment is expected to account for the largest share of spending, accounting for 28.2% of the overall global body armor and personal protection market. Innovations in developing integrated soft ballistic protection plates, under suit vests and the development of composite materials will drive the demand for enhanced soft armors, which suits for a wide range of missions.

In terms of revenue, the global body armor and personal protection market is dominated by North America, with the US being the largest contributor in the sector. Cumulatively, North America will spend US$12.4 billion on body armor and personal protection during the forecast period. Europe represents the second-largest market, with cumulative spending on body armor and personal protection equipment valued at US$7.6 billion over the forecast period.

– The global body armor and personal protection market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.78% over the forecast period from 2020 to 2030.

– The global body armor and personal protection market is classified into five categories: soft armor, hard armor, protective headgear, protective clothing, and Boots.

Market size and drivers: Detailed analysis during 2020-2030, including highlights of the demand drivers and growth stimulators. It also provides a snapshot of the spending and modernization patterns of different regions around the world.

Recent developments and industry challenges: Insights into technological developments and a detailed analysis of the body armor and personal protection projects being executed and planned worldwide. It also provides trends of the changing industry structure and the challenges faced by industry participants.

Regional highlights: study of the key markets in each region, providing an analysis of the key segments of the market that are expected to be in demand.

Major programs: details of the key programs in each segment, which are expected to be executed during 2020-2030.

Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of the global body armor and personal protection market.

It provides an overview of key players, their strategic initiatives, and financial analysis.

