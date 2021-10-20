Exclusive Market Research Report on Carbon Nanotubes (CNT) Industry 2021

Get Free Sample Copy @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=271728

The Carbon Nanotubes Market is projected to grow from USD 876 million in 2021 to USD 1,714 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 14.4% between 2021 and 2026. This report spread across 240 Pages, Profiling 15 Companies and Supported with 219 Tables and 47 figures are now available in this research.

LG Chemical Limited (South Korea)

Cabot Corporation (US)

Showa Denko K.K. (Japan)

Jiangsu Cnano Technology Co. Ltd. (China)

Chengdu Organic Chemicals Co. Ltd. (China)

Energy & Storage is the largest end-use industry segment, in terms of both volume, in 2020. Energy & storage segment is sub segmented into lithium-ion batteries, fuel cells, solar PV cells, hydrogen storage, electrochemical supercapacitors, propellants, and others. The lithium-ion batteries sub-segment is expected to account for the larger share of the CNTs market in the energy & storage segment during the forecast period.

APAC is projected to be the largest and the fastest-growing market for carbon nanotubes during the forecast period. Easy availability of raw materials at competitive prices and cheap labor force have made APAC the biggest market for CNTs. Global manufacturers are increasingly setting up their production plants in the region in a bid to ramp up production and increase sales.

Table Of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

Figure 1 Carbon Nanotubes Market Segmentation

Table 1 Inclusions And Exclusions

1.3.1 Regions Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered For The Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Unit Considered

1.6 Stakeholders

1.7 Summary Of Changes

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

Figure 2 Carbon Nanotubes Market: Research Design

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.1.2.3 Breakdown Of Primary Interviews

2.1.2.4 Primary Data Sources

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

Figure 3 Market Size Estimation: Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

Figure 4 Market Size Estimation: Top-Down Approach

2.3 Market Forecast Growth Factors

2.4 Data Triangulation

Figure 5 Cnts Market: Data Triangulation

2.5 Assumptions

2.6 Risk Analysis Assessment

2.7 Limitations

3 Executive Summary

Table 2 Carbon Nanotubes Market Snapshot, 2021 Vs. 2026

Figure 6 Multi-Walled Carbon Nanotubes Segment Dominated The Market In 2020

Figure 7 Structural Composites Application End-Use Industry Led Market In 2020

Figure 8 Apac To Be The Fastest-Growing Carbon Nanotubes Market

