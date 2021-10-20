Exclusive Market Research Report on Biofertilizers Industry 2021

Get Free Sample Copy @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=214357

The global biofertilizers market size is estimated to be valued at USD 2.6 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach a value of USD 4.5 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% in terms of value during the forecast period. This report spread across 305 pages, profiling 10 companies and supported with 276 tables and 53 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Biofertilizers Market:

Novozymes A/S (Denmark)

Vegalab SA (Switzerland)

UPL Limited (India)

Hansen Holding A/S (Denmark)

Kiwa Bio-Tech (China)

Lallemand Inc. (US)

Rizobacter Argentina S.A. (Argentina)

Stanes & Company Limited (India)

IPL Biologicals Limited (India)

Nutramax Laboratories Inc. (US)

Symborg (Spain)

Kan Biosys (India)

Mapleton Agri Biotech Pty Ltd (Australia)

Seipasa (Spain)

AgriLife (India)

Manidharma Biotech Pvt Ltd (India)

Biomax Naturals (India)

“The market for carrier-based biofertilizers is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2021 and 2026 in Asia Pacific region.”

The market for carrier-based biofertilizers as form segment is growing at the fastest rate during the forecast period in Asia Pacific region. Carrier-based biofertilizers are added to the soil to enrich soil fertility. The carrier is a medium that is being used to support the viability of the microorganisms in sufficient quantities. Carrier materials must be cost-effective, non-toxic, readily available in abundant supply and easy to apply.

“Fruits & vegetables is the fastest growing market during the forecast period”

Fruits & vegetables consumption is gaining more popularity these days as it serves an array of important functions in the body. The use of biofertilizers is one of the crucial element of fruits & vegetable sustainable production. According to WHO 2019, insufficient intake of fruits & vegetables is estimated to cause around 14% of deaths from gastro-intestinal cancer worldwide. Due to the increasing health concerns, there is increasing production & consumption of fruits & vegetables, specifically organic. In order to improve the quality, shelf-life, and yield of fruits & vegetables, various inputs such as biofertilizers are being incorporated.

“Soil treatment dominates the biofertilizers market during the forecast period.”

Soil treatment is a method, in which certain bacteria, fungi, and other microorganisms, such as algae and protozoa, are mixed with ploughed soil or organic fertilizers to enrich the soil microbiome. The use of biofertilizers in soil depends upon the nutrient content and the type of crops that need to be grown.

“South America market for biofertilizers is projected to grow at the second-highest CAGR during the forecast period. “

The growth of the biofertilizers market in this region is significantly contributed by the economic growth in Brazil and Argentina; the markets in these countries are projected to grow well above the regional average. The availability of arable land and the expansion of farmlands, especially in Brazil, Argentina, and Chile, ensure the growth of this market.

Table Of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Study Scope

Figure 1 Biofertilizers: Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Regional Segmentation

1.4 Inclusions & Exclusions

1.5 Periodization Considered

1.6 Currency Considered

Table 1 Usd Exchange Rate, 2015–2019

1.7 Stakeholders

1.8 Summary Of Changes

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

Figure 2 Biofertilizers Market: Research Design

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Industry Insights

2.1.2.2 Breakdown Of Primary Interviews

Figure 3 Breakdown Of Primary Interviews: By Company Type, Designation, And Region

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Biofertilizers Market Size Estimation – Supply-Side

2.2.2 Biofertilizers Market Size Estimation – Demand-Side

Figure 4 Biofertilizers Market: Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.3 Top-Down Approach

Figure 5 Biofertilizers Market: Top-Down Approach

2.3 Growth Rate Forecast Assumption

2.4 Data Triangulation

Figure 6 Data Triangulation

2.5 Research Assumptions

2.6 Research Limitations & Associated Risks

2.7 Scenario-Based Modelling

2.8 Covid-19 Health Assessment

Figure 7 Covid-19: Global Propagation

Figure 8 Covid-19 Propagation: Select Countries

2.9 Covid-19 Economic Assessment

Figure 9 Revised Gross Domestic Product Forecasts For Select G20 Countries In 2020

2.1 Covid-19 Economic Impact Assessment: Scenario Assessment

Figure 10 Criteria Impacting Global Economy

Figure 11 Scenarios In Terms Of Recovery Of Global Economy

3 Executive Summary