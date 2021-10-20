Titanium Market to Grow at 6.3% CAGR to 2026 | ATI Metals, Titanium Metal Corporation, Chemours Company

Get Free Sample Report in PDF Format @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=4930428

The global titanium market size is projected to grow from USD 24.7 billion in 2021 to USD 33.5 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.3% between 2021 and 2026..This report spread across 200 Pages, Profiling 16 Companies and Supported with 161 Tables and 60 figures are now available in this research.

“Titanium Metal Product Type is the fastest-growing Product Type of Titanium, in terms of value.”

The titanium metal finds wide uses in various end-use industries. Some of the major industries includes aerospace & defense, chemical & process industry, energy & power, desalination, and others. The increasing demand from these end-use industries is expected to drive the titanium metal market during the forecasted period.

“Paints & Coatings is the fastest-growing end-use industry of titanium dioxide, in terms of value.”

Titanium dioxide is utilized in paints and coatings for better coverage, brightness, whiteness, opacity, and durability. It finds applications in architectural coatings, automotive OEM coatings, general industrial finishes, powder coatings, waterborne paints, protective coatings, wood finishes, and other coatings. The rapidly growing housing & construction sector, increasing gross domestic product (GDP), ongoing rapid urbanization, and increasing disposable income propel the paints & coatings market. In addition, technological advancements in the automotive, wood, and other industrial sectors support market growth.

“Aerospace & Defense is the fastest-growing End-use Industry of Titanium Metal, in terms of value.”

Titanium metal is majorly used in the production of turbine engines apart from airframes and other components. In turbine engines, titanium is used to manufacture components such as inlet cases, compressor blades, disks, and hubs, as well as spacers and seals. By weight, these turbine engines constitute about 25% of titanium and its alloys. Apart from engine components, titanium is also utilized to manufacture fasteners, landing-gear supports, springs, fail-safe straps, and numerous internal bulkhead and wing-support components in the aerospace industry.

Research Coverage:

This report covers the global titanium market and forecasts the market size until 2026. The report includes the market segmentation –Product Type (Titanium Dioxide, Titanium Metal), Titanium Dioxide By End-use Industry (Paints & Coatings, Plastics & Rubber, Paper, and Others), Titanium Metal by End-use Industries (Aerospace & Defense, Chemical & Process Industry, Energy & Power, Desalination, and Others), and Region (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA)

