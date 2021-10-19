UK Healthcare, Regulatory And Reimbursement Landscape Market Report- Segments By Application Analysis, End Users, Regions And Forecast To 2022

UK Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape Market Report analysis 2021-2027 presents a complete assessment of the market and comprises future trends, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, historical information, and forecasts. This UK Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape Market is defined with its related details such as product types, business overview, sales, manufacturers, applications, and other specifications. It provides a systematic approach to the current and prospective scenario of the global regions. Detailed information of the UK Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape Market Report growth rate, technological innovations, and key strategies implemented by the main leading industry players.

UK Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape Market Report is an essential source of information on analysis of the healthcare, regulatory and reimbursement landscape in the UK. It identifies the key trends in the countrys healthcare market and provides insights into its demographic, regulatory and reimbursement landscape, and healthcare infrastructure. Most importantly, the report provides valuable insights into the trends and segmentation of its pharmaceutical and medical device markets. It uses data and information sourced from proprietary databases, secondary research, and in-house analysis by RNR team of industry experts.

The UK healthcare market is one of the most promising market globally, with universal health coverage and a strong focus on R&D in the field of genomics, artificial intelligence (AI), early-stage diagnostics, and big data. The UK pharmaceutical market increased from £13.77B in 2012 to £21.84B in 2019 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. In terms of US Dollars, the market increased from $21.76B in 2012 to $29.42B in 2019 at a CAGR of 3.8%. It is forecast to reach about $35.52B in 2025. The key drivers contributing to the growth of the UK pharmaceutical market are universal healthcare coverage, the growing elderly population, increased access to healthcare services, high disease burden, and innovation in personalized medicines. However, the increased focus on generic drugs will be a barrier to the pharmaceutical market.

Scope of this Report-

The report provides information on the healthcare, regulatory, and reimbursement landscape in the UK, and includes –

– An overview of the pharmaceutical and medical device markets, comprising market size, segmentation, and key drivers and barriers

– Profiles and SWOT analyses of the major players in the pharmaceutical market: Pfizer, Novartis, GSK, AstraZeneca, and Merck

– Profiles and SWOT analyses of the major players in the medical device market: Abbott, Medtronic, Roche Diagnostics, Siemens Healthineers, and Smith & Nephew

– An insightful review of the COVID-19 epidemiology, COVID-19 impact, and developments in healthcare market, HealthTech landscape, reimbursement, and regulatory landscape, with analysis covering details of the countrys healthcare reimbursement process, regulatory agencies and the approval processes for new drugs and medical devices

– Detailed analysis of the countrys healthcare policy highlights, demographics, healthcare infrastructure, and healthcare expenditure

– An overview of the opportunities for and challenges to growth in the UK healthcare market

Reasons to Buy this Report-

This report will enhance your decision-making capability by allowing you to –

– Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the UKs healthcare market

– Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, reimbursement and regulatory policies, pharmaceutical market segments, and companies likely to impact the UKs healthcare market in the future

– Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and analyzing competitors performance

– Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present the most opportunities for consolidation, investment and strategic partnership

Table of Contents

1.1 List of Figures

1.2 List of Tables

2. Executive Summary

2.1 Executive Summary

2.2 Key Highlights – Facts about the UK Healthcare Market

2.3 Key Highlights: Healthcare Startups in the UK

2.4 Key Events: UK Healthcare Timeline, 2014-2021

2.5 Key Events: UK Pharmaceutical Market

2.6 Key Events: M&As, VC & PE Deals, Global Pharmaceutical Market, 2019-2020

2.7 Key Events: Mergers and Acquisitions

2.8 Country Profile, UK, 2020

3. Overview of Pharmaceutical Market

3.1 Pharmaceutical Market – Overview

3.2 Pharmaceutical Market – Exports

3.3 Pharmaceutical Market – Imports

3.4 Pharmaceutical Market – Supply Channels, UK

3.5 Pharmaceutical Market – Market Segments

3.6 Major Therapeutic Areas, UK

3.7 COVID-19 Epidemiology, UK

3.8 COVID-19 Impact and Developments in the Healthcare Market, UK

3.9 COVID-19 Clinical Trials Landscape, UK

3.10 Pharmaceutical Market – Major Players

4. Overview of Medical Devices Market

4.1 Medical Device Market – Overview

4.2 Medical Devices Market – Major Players

5. Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices Market – Drivers and Barriers

5.1 Drivers

5.2 Barriers

6. Deal Analysis

6.1 Deal Analysis: Pharmaceutical Market, UK, 2020-2021

6.2 Deal Analysis: Medical Device Market, UK, 2020-2021

7. HealthTech Landscape

7.1 HealthTech Landscape, UK

7.2Adoption of Technology in Healthcare, UK

7.3 HealthTech Deals Landscape, UK

7.4 Key HealthTech Deals, UK

7.5Key Developments: Collaborations and Deals Toward Digital Health, UK

7.6Key Developments: National AI Strategy, UK

7.7 Regulatory Scenario Covering Use of Technology in Healthcare, UK

7.8 HealthTech Landscape: Benefits and Risks, UK

8. Market Access

8.1 Overview of Healthcare System, UK

8.2 Reimbursement Process, UK

8.3 Overview of Insurance Providers, UK

8.4 Healthcare Spending and Consumer Price Index, UK

8.5 Pricing Policies, UK

8.6 Regulatory Landscape, UK

8.6.1 Overview of Regulatory Agencies

8.6.2 Marketing Authorization for Pharmaceutical Products, UK

8.6.3 Marketing Authorization for Biosimilars, UK

8.6.4 Marketing Authorization for Medical Devices, UK

8.6.5 Intellectual Property Rights, Patent, UK

8.6.6 Intellectual Property Rights, Trademark, UK

8.6.7 Clinical Trial Regulation, UK

8.6.8 Pharmaceutical Clinical Trials Landscape, UK

8.6.9 Medical Devices Clinical Trials Landscape, UK

8.6.10 Pharmaceutical Advertisement Regulations, UK

8.6.11 Pharmacy Regulations, UK

8.6.12 Labeling and Packaging Regulations, UK

8.6.13 Post-Brexit Impact on UK Healthcare Regulatory Landscape, UK

9. Country Healthcare Landscape

9.1Healthcare Policy Highlights, UK

9.2 Healthcare Facilities, UK

9.3 Healthcare Parameters, UK

9.4 Life Expectancy and Immunization Rate, UK

9.5 Environmental Health, UK

9.6 Healthcare Personnel, UK

9.7 Disease Burden, UK

9.8 Healthcare Expenditure, UK

10 Trade Associations, UK

11 Trade Fairs, UK

12 Opportunities and Challenges

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Coverage

13.1.2 Secondary Research

13.1.3 Forecasts

13.2 Bibliography

13.3 About

13.4 Contact Us

13.5 Disclaimer