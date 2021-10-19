UK Small Kitchen Appliances Market Report- Opinions on COVID-19 with Strong Application Scope from 2021 to 2028

UK Small Kitchen Appliances Market Report analysis 2021-2027 presents a complete assessment of the market and comprises future trends, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, historical information, and forecasts. This UK Small Kitchen Appliances Market is defined with its related details such as product types, business overview, sales, manufacturers, applications, and other specifications. It provides a systematic approach to the current and prospective scenario of the global regions. Detailed information of the UK Small Kitchen Appliances Market Report growth rate, technological innovations, and key strategies implemented by the main leading industry players.

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report-

Amazon

Argos

The Very Group

Dixons Carphone

John Lewis & Partners

Tesco

ASDA

Appliances Direct

Sainsbury’s

AO.com

Wilko

B&M

Debenhams

and more..

UK Small Kitchen Appliances Market Report offers comprehensive insight and analysis of the UK Small Kitchen Appliances market (including forecasts up to 2025), the major players, the main trends, and consumer attitudes. It provides in-depth analysis of the following: market sizes and forecasts, retailer market shares, consumer data and future outlook. The report focuses on kettles & hot beverage makers, electrical kitchen gadgets, toasters & sandwich makers, small table top kettles & hot beverage makers appliances and food preparation appliances. Consumer data is based on our March 2020 UK Small Kitchen Appliances survey, using a panel of 2,000 nationally representative consumers as our September COVID-19 Impact UK Small Kitchen Appliances survey, using a panel of 2,000 nationally representative consumers.

The Small Kitchen Appliances (SKA) market is forecast to grow by 2.4% in 2020, driven by the COVID 19 pandemic in the UK. With many consumers spending more time at home, hobbies such as kettles & hot beverage makers and baking have driven investment in subcategories such as food preparation devices.

Scope of this Report-

– As has been the case throughout the electricals sector, the SKA market has seen a surge in spend through online, with electricals specialists not defined as

essential shops and thus forced to close through the lockdowns that the UK faced in 2020.

– With the online market having achieved phenomenal growth in 2020, Amazon has been able to benefit the most from this shift, overtaking the 2019 market leader, Argos, to reach pole position this year.

– SKA penetration is highest among younger consumers with this age group most likely to be moving into their first home or moving away from home into temporary accommodation such as for university.

Table of Contents

KEY FINDINGS

Working from home boosts investment in the SKA market in 2020

Online channel sees a boost in sales that will persist beyond the pandemic

Amazon wins from the shift to online in 2020

Low prices appeal to young consumers buying SKA

THE MARKET

Market size & growth – total market

Market size & growth – kettles & hot beverage makers

Market size & growth – food preparation appliances

Market size & growth – small table top cooking appliances

Market size & growth – toasters & sandwich makers

Market size & growth – electrical kitchen gadgets

Category growth & size: 2020-2022

Online sales penetration

Channels of distribution

THE RETAILERS

Retailer shares

Amazon

Argos

Dixons Carphone

John Lewis & Partners

The Very Group

Tesco

THE CONSUMER

Penetration

Average spend

Research process

Purchase motivation

Replacement cycle

Retailer usage

Conversion rates

Drivers of retailer choice

Things retailers should improve on

Brand purchased

Drivers of brand choice

Channel usage

Store type

Device usage

Online fulfilment

Opinions on small kitchen appliances

Time spent cooking at home

Views prior to purchase

THE COVID-19 CONSUMER

Penetration

Timing of purchases

Retailer usage

Drivers of retailer choice

Online shopping satisfaction

Reasons for avoiding stores

Opinions on COVID-19 and Major Kitchen Appliances

Channel usage

Further details

Methodology