UK Small Kitchen Appliances Market Report- Opinions on COVID-19 with Strong Application Scope from 2021 to 2028

UK Small Kitchen Appliances Market Report analysis 2021-2027 presents a complete assessment of the market and comprises future trends, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, historical information, and forecasts. This UK Small Kitchen Appliances Market is defined with its related details such as product types, business overview, sales, manufacturers, applications, and other specifications. It provides a systematic approach to the current and prospective scenario of the global regions. Detailed information of the UK Small Kitchen Appliances Market Report growth rate, technological innovations, and key strategies implemented by the main leading industry players.
Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report-
Amazon
Argos
The Very Group
Dixons Carphone
John Lewis & Partners
Tesco
ASDA
Appliances Direct
Sainsbury’s
AO.com
Wilko
B&M
Debenhams
and more..
UK Small Kitchen Appliances Market Report offers comprehensive insight and analysis of the UK Small Kitchen Appliances market (including forecasts up to 2025), the major players, the main trends, and consumer attitudes. It provides in-depth analysis of the following: market sizes and forecasts, retailer market shares, consumer data and future outlook. The report focuses on kettles & hot beverage makers, electrical kitchen gadgets, toasters & sandwich makers, small table top kettles & hot beverage makers appliances and food preparation appliances. Consumer data is based on our March 2020 UK Small Kitchen Appliances survey, using a panel of 2,000 nationally representative consumers as our September COVID-19 Impact UK Small Kitchen Appliances survey, using a panel of 2,000 nationally representative consumers.
The Small Kitchen Appliances (SKA) market is forecast to grow by 2.4% in 2020, driven by the COVID 19 pandemic in the UK. With many consumers spending more time at home, hobbies such as kettles & hot beverage makers and baking have driven investment in subcategories such as food preparation devices.
Scope of this Report-
– As has been the case throughout the electricals sector, the SKA market has seen a surge in spend through online, with electricals specialists not defined as
essential shops and thus forced to close through the lockdowns that the UK faced in 2020.
– With the online market having achieved phenomenal growth in 2020, Amazon has been able to benefit the most from this shift, overtaking the 2019 market leader, Argos, to reach pole position this year.
– SKA penetration is highest among younger consumers with this age group most likely to be moving into their first home or moving away from home into temporary accommodation such as for university.
Table of Contents
KEY FINDINGS
Working from home boosts investment in the SKA market in 2020
Online channel sees a boost in sales that will persist beyond the pandemic
Amazon wins from the shift to online in 2020
Low prices appeal to young consumers buying SKA
THE MARKET
Market size & growth – total market
Market size & growth – kettles & hot beverage makers
Market size & growth – food preparation appliances
Market size & growth – small table top cooking appliances
Market size & growth – toasters & sandwich makers
Market size & growth – electrical kitchen gadgets
Category growth & size: 2020-2022
Online sales penetration
Channels of distribution
THE RETAILERS
Retailer shares
Amazon
Argos
Dixons Carphone
John Lewis & Partners
The Very Group
Tesco
THE CONSUMER
Penetration
Average spend
Research process
Purchase motivation
Replacement cycle
Retailer usage
Conversion rates
Drivers of retailer choice
Things retailers should improve on
Brand purchased
Drivers of brand choice
Channel usage
Store type
Device usage
Online fulfilment
Opinions on small kitchen appliances
Time spent cooking at home
Views prior to purchase
THE COVID-19 CONSUMER
Penetration
Timing of purchases
Retailer usage
Drivers of retailer choice
Online shopping satisfaction
Reasons for avoiding stores
Opinions on COVID-19 and Major Kitchen Appliances
Channel usage
Further details
Methodology