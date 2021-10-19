Global Caustic Soda Market Report- Growth in Future with Size, Share, Growth, and Key Companies Analysis

The global Caustic Soda capacity increased from 94.31 mtpa in 2014 to 97.05 mtpa in 2019 at an AAGR of 0.6 percent. It is expected to increase from 97.05 mtpa in 2019 to 102.30 mtpa in 2024 at an AAGR of 1.1 percent. China, United States, Germany, Japan and India are the key countries in the world accounting for over 75.1 percent of the total Caustic Soda capacity.

Scope of this Report-

– Global caustic soda capacity outlook by region

– Global caustic soda capacity outlook by country

– Caustic Soda planned and announced plants details

– Capacity share of the major caustic soda producers globally

– Global caustic soda capital expenditure outlook by region

– Global caustic soda capital expenditure outlook by country

Reasons to Buy this Report-

– Obtain the most up to date information available on all active and planned caustic soda plants globally

– Understand regional caustic soda supply scenario

– Identify opportunities in the global caustic soda industry with the help of upcoming projects and capital expenditure outlook

– Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historical and forecast of caustic soda capacity data