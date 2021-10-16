Trending: Seed Coating Market Sales Status and Forecast Worldwide by Key Manufacturers

The Seed Coating market research report provides an in-depth assessment of the current and future industry prospects with detailed market insights and changing market scenarios. In addition, the research report offers strategic research methodologies that help readers to make robust business decisions. The Seed Coating market research report also provides data about the latest advancements in the market and future trends that would influence the market growth of the automation and control industry.

Get Free Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=298232

The seed coating market is projected to reach a value of USD 3.0 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2019 to 2025. The market is further driven by factors such as the increasing demand for coated seeds by advanced agricultural technologies, increasing awareness among farmers about the commercial utilization of seeds, and the increasing need for seed treatment, which has led to an increase in agricultural output.

#Key Players-

BASF SE (Germany)

Bayer AG (Germany)

Clariant AG (Switzerland)

Croda International PLC (UK)

Sensient Technologies (US)

BrettYoung Seeds Limited (Canada)

Precision Laboratories, LLC (US)

Germains Seed Technology, Inc. (UK)

Milken Chemicals (US)

CR Minerals (US)

Globachem (Belgium)

Universal coating systems (US)

Centor Oceania (Australia)

Chromatech Incorporated (US)

Michelman, Inc (US)

Smith Seed Service (US)

Prebble Seeds Ltd (New Zealand)

Organic dyes and pigments (UK)

CistronicsTechnovationsPvt Ltd (India)

Direct Purchase this report and Get 25% Discount @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=298232

“Polymers accounted for the largest share in 2018 among all the additives used as seed coating”

Among the additives of seed coatings, the polymers segment accounted for the largest share, followed by pellets and colorants. Polymers are used on a large scale due to their functional qualities, which enhance the germination of seeds, provide ease of handling, improve flow ability, and enhance the seed performance, which leads to higher crop yield.

“The cereals & grains segment led the market with the largest share in 2018”

On the basis of crop type, the seed coating market is projected to remain dominated by the cereals & grains segment, followed by the oil seeds & pulses, vegetables, and flowers & ornamentals segments. The demand for cereals and grains is continuously increasing, as it is an important part of the daily meal consumed by the growing population. This has led to an increase in the use of seed coating materials on seeds of cereals and grains, eventually enhancing the agricultural output.

“North America dominated the market accounting for the largest share in 2018”

North America accounted for the largest share in the seed coatings market in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR 8.8% from 2019 to 2025, whereas Europe accounted for the second-largest share in the market in 2018, in terms of value. The global seed coating market is segmented on the basis of regions, with a detailed analysis of each region by studying the key markets.

Research Coverage:

This report segments the seed market based on additives, crop type, process, active ingredients, and region. In terms of insights, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses—competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles—which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the seeds industry, the high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, market disruption, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

Do you have any query or specific requirement? Ask to our industry expert at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=298232

#Customization Service of the Report:

ReportsnReports provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.