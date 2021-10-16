Trending: Reverse Osmosis (RO) Membrane Market History, Overview and Future Developments by 2024 Analysis and Forecast

The Reverse Osmosis (RO) Membrane Market research report covers the market’s central regions, including Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. It also provides vital information on Covid-19 impact on the Reverse Osmosis (RO) Membrane market. This Covid-19 analysis helps buyers understand revenue status and market pulse and helps plan suitable market strategies.

The global RO membrane market size is projected to reach USD 5.0 billion by 2026 from USD 3.1 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period. The increased demand for RO membrane in water & wastewater treatment is driving the market.

#Key Players- DuPont Water Solutions (US), Toray Industries (Japan), Suez Water Technologies and Solutions (US)France), Hydranautics (US), LG Chem (South Korea), Koch (US), Mann Hummel Water & Fluid Solutions (Germany), Membranium (Russia), and Toyobo Co. Ltd. (Japan).

Thin-film composite membranes are widely for water & wastewater treatment. Thin-film composite membranes are manufactured largely for use in water purification or desalination systems. These membranes have high rejection for unwanted materials such as metal ions and salts, good mechanical strength, and high filtration rate.

Water & wastewater treatment segment is estimated to be the largest end-use industry for the RO membrane market. Water shortage and improving regulations mandating wastewater treatment and reuse are driving the market for water & wastewater treatment segment. Rising demand for potable water from countries such as China, India, Brazil, African nations, and others have also led to the large market size.

APAC is predicted to be the fastest-growing region amongst others in the RO membrane market in 2020, in terms of value. Increasing government initiatives in providing water access to all, an increase in the population, and heightened urbanization are driving the market in APAC. China, Japan, and India are the major markets in this region. In addition, expanding industrial activities, residential & commercial sector growth in countries such as Singapore, China, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, India, and others, are also driving the market growth of water & wastewater treatment in the RO membrane industry.

Research Coverage:

This report covers the RO membrane market and forecasts its market size until 2026. The market has been segmented based on type, end-use industry, filter module, application, and region. The report also provides detailed information on company profiles and competitive strategies adopted by the key players to strengthen their positions in the market. The report also provides insights into the driving and restraining factors in the RO membrane market, along with opportunities and challenges across these industries.

