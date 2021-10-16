Trending: Propylene Glycol Market Expected to Grow at 4.7 Billion In Revenue by 2024

The Propylene Glycol market is set to witness the highest CAGR during the projected period. The research report incorporates crucial data about rising technological advancements, modernization,and driving factors. Furthermore, the report provides a geographical investigation covering vital regions such as Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, South Korea, Middle East & South Africa.

The global propylene glycol market is expected to reach USD 4.7 billion by 2024 from USD 3.8 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 4.4%. The growth is primarily due to the massive industrial growth in APAC and the Middle East & Africa, coupled with the rise in process automation in most of the industries.

#Key Players-The Dow Chemical Company (US), Lyondell Basell Industries N.V. (Netherlands), BASF SE (Germany), Archer Daniels Midland Company (US), Global Bio-chem Technology Group Co., Ltd. (China), DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products, LLC (U.S.), Huntsman Corporation (US), SKC Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Temix International S.R.L. (Italy), and Ineos Oxide (Switzerland).

“Petroleum-based propylene glycol to be the larger segment by source in the global market”

The market for petroleum-based propylene glycol is projected to be the largest from 2019 to 2024. The rising demand from the construction and transportation industries is fueling the growth of the petroleum-based propylene glycol market.

“Transportation to be the largest end-use industry segment of the propylene glycol market during the forecast period”

Transportation is projected to be the largest end-use industry segment of the global propylene glycol market from 2019 to 2024. The growth is mainly due to the rising demand for propylene glycol in automotive coolants and aircraft wings & surface applications. Continuing economic development and increasing disposable income are also driving the global propylene glycol market in the transportation industry.

“APAC to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period, in terms of both volume and value”

APAC is the largest propylene glycol market. The high growth of the emerging economies and the increasing disposable income in the region make APAC an attractive market for propylene glycol. The tremendous growth of industrial production and increased trade are primarily responsible for the high consumption of propylene glycols.

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on propylene glycol offered by top players in the global market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets—the report analyzes the market for propylene glycol across regions

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped regions, and recent developments in the global propylene glycol market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the propylene glycol market

