Trending: Industrial Floor Coating Market– Detailed Analysis Of Current Industry Figures With Forecasts Growth By 2024

The Industrial Floor Coating Market research report covers the market’s central regions, including Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. It also provides vital information on Covid-19 impact on the Industrial Floor Coating market. This Covid-19 analysis helps buyers understand revenue status and market pulse and helps plan suitable market strategies.

The global industrial floor coating market size is projected to grow from USD 5.5 billion in 2019 to USD 6.8 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.6% from 2019 to 2024. The global industrial floor coating industry has witnessed high growth primarily because of the increasing industrial construction worldwide.

#Key Players- PPG Industries, Inc. (US), AkzoNobel N.V. (The Netherlands), The Sherwin-Williams Company (US), BASF SE (Germany), and RPM International Inc. (US).

“In terms of both value and volume, the epoxy segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

The epoxy segment of the industrial floor coating market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, in terms of value as well as volume. The unique combination of adhesion, chemical resistance, and physical properties of epoxy provides high protection to industrial floors against severe corrosive environments. Further, it is extensively used for flooring applications in industrial facilities such as refineries, chemical plants, and production.

“In terms of both value and volume, the concrete segment is projected to lead the industrial floor coating market from 2019 to 2024.”

Growth of concrete segment in the industrial floor coating industry is primarily attributed to various factors, such as its low cost, superior durability, and tensile strength. Coatings protect concrete floors from degradation due to contamination and also prevent the growth of microbes on the floor surfaces. It also provides concrete flooring with excellent chemical resistance, ease of maintenance, enhanced aesthetic appeal, and superior structural performance.

“The food processing segment is projected to lead the industrial floor coating market from 2019 to 2024.”

Floors in the food processing sectors are exposed to food by-products, such as sugar solution, hot oils, fats, and natural food acids which can cause damage to the flooring because of their corrosive nature. It can infiltrate uncoated concrete floors, resulting in bacterial growth, ultimately degrading the quality and purity of processed food. Floors in the food processing facilities are likely to provide harborage to pests, especially in the joints of walls and floors.

The report is projected to help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers of the overall industrial floor coating market and its segments and sub-segments. This report is projected to help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape of the market and gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

