Trending: Fungicides Market by development trend, reviews, competitive situation, leading players and potential business growth

The Fungicides Market research report gives a detailed examination of the worldwide Fungicides Market. It surveys the market through volume and information embraced on different procedures, including income evaluation and examinations of driving business sector players. Accordingly, it gives principal and unquestionable pondering the market parts. Moreover, data about market division is additionally included in the report. The market experiences and examination canvassed in the report rely upon SWOT investigation upon which organizations and purchasers can believe confidently.

The global fungicides market is estimated to be valued at USD 18.7 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 24.5 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 4.6%. Factors such as the changing climatic conditions and the rising demand for high-value crops, particularly fruits & vegetables, are projected to drive the growth of this market.

#Key Players-

BASF SE (Germany)

Bayer AG (Germany)

Corteva, Inc. (US)

Syngenta AG (Switzerland)

FMC Corporation (US)

UPL Ltd. (India)

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Nippon Soda Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Isagro S.p.A (Italy)

Nufarm (Australia)

ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd. (Israel)

Nissan Chemical Corporation (Japan)

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (US)

Koppert Biological Systems (Netherlands)

Bioworks, Inc. (US)

STK Bio-ag Technologies (Israel)

Verdesian Life Sciences (US)

Seipasa S.A. (Spain)

Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha, Ltd. (Japan)

Nutrichem (China)

Biological fungicides or biofungicides comprise beneficial microorganisms that are used to control fungal diseases. Many of these beneficial microorganisms are naturally found in the soil. Biofungicides are mostly used before the occurrence of disease. Their efficiency increases if used in combination with good agricultural practices. Most biological fungicides are labeled for use on edible crops, such as herbs and vegetables.

By crop type, the fungicides market is segmented as cereals & grains, oil seeds & pulses, fruits & vegetables, and other crop types. The dominance of the cereals & grains segment is attributed to the increasing consumption of fungicides for these crops, particularly in the Asian and North American countries. In addition, due to the increasing demand for crops, such as corn, wheat, rice, and sorghum, across various industries, the consumption of crop protection chemicals is projected to increase for improving the yield of these cereals.

According to the FAOSTAT, the Asia Pacific region contributed to more than 60% of the global population in 2017, with China and India being two of the most populous countries in the world. Hence, the increase in food demand in this region has led to a surge in the use of fungicides. There are more global players in the market that are focusing on entering the Asia Pacific region through the adoption of strategies, such as mergers & acquisitions or partnerships.

