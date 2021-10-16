Trending: Global fatty amines Market by Industry Share, Supply Demand Forecasts 2024

The fatty amines market research report provides an in-depth assessment of the current and future industry prospects with detailed market insights and changing market scenarios. In addition, the research report offers strategic research methodologies that help readers to make robust business decisions. The fatty amines market research report also provides data about the latest advancements in the market and future trends that would influence the market growth of the automation and control industry.

The fatty amines market is projected to grow from USD 2.9 billion in 2019 to USD 4.0 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2019 to 2024. The growing demand for agro chemicals in the agriculture industry, as well as the rising GDP in the Asia Pacific region,are driving the growth in the global fatty amines market.

“The primary fatty amines segment is projected to lead the fatty amines market in terms of both, value and volume from 2019 to 2024.”

Based on type, the primary fatty amines segment accounted for the largest share of the fatty amines market in 2018. The primary fatty amines segment is projected to lead the market in terms of both, value and volume during the forecast period. Primary fatty amines can be employed in a multitude of applications, such as floatation agents, anti-caking agents, corrosion inhibitors, and others, in the fatty amines industry. The growth in this market is mainly attributed to the simpler manufacturing process of primary amines and the requirement for a lower number of additives during its manufacturing.

“The agrochemicals end use segment is projected to lead the fatty amines market in terms of both, value and volume during the forecast period.”

Based on end use, the agrochemicals segment led the fatty amines market in 2018 in terms of both, value and volume. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increase in the global demand for nutritious and high-quality food and the limited availability of arable land—this is driving the growth of the agrochemicals end use segment.

“The emulsifiers function segment is projected to lead the fatty amines market in terms of both, value and volume during the forecast period.”

Based on function, the emulsifiers segment accounted for the largest share of the fatty amines market in 2018. The emulsifiers segment is projected to lead the market in terms of both, value and volume during the forecast period. The growth in this segment is mainly attributed to the extensive use of fatty amines as emulsifiers in various end uses such as agrochemicals, chemical processing, personal care, and household.

“Asia Pacific is projected to lead the fatty amines market during the forecast period, in terms of both, value and volume.”

The Asia Pacific region is projected to lead the fatty amines market from 2019 to 2024 in terms of both, value and volume. The demand for fatty amines is increasing in Asia Pacific owing to the rising focus of the governments of countries like China, Japan, and Thailand on wastewater treatment infrastructure.

#Key Players- Kao Corporation (Japan), Nouryon (Netherlands), Arkema S.A. (France), Lonza Group Ltd (Switzerland), Solvay SA (Belgium), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Huntsman Corporation (US), Volant-Chem Corp. (China), Global Amines Company Pte. Ltd. (Singapore), India Glycols Limited (India), Indo Amines Limited (India), Procter & Gamble Co (US), ERCA SPA (Italy), Qida Chemical Co., Limited (China), Wuhan Obayer Science Co, Ltd. (China), and Ecogreen Oleochemicals GmbH (Germany).

