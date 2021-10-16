Trending: Decorative Coatings Market Technological advancements, Reviews, Methodology and forecast 2024- PPG Industries, Inc, Akzo Nobel N.V, Asian Paints Limited

The Decorative Coatings Market research report gives a detailed examination of the worldwide Decorative Coatings market. It surveys the market through volume and information embraced on different procedures, including income evaluation and examinations of driving business sector players. Accordingly, it gives principal and unquestionable pondering the market parts. Moreover, data about market division is additionally included in the report. The market experiences and examination canvassed in the report rely upon SWOT investigation upon which organizations and purchasers can believe confidently.

The decorative paints & coatings market is projected to grow from USD 67.0 billion in 2019 to USD 82.4 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 4.2% between 2019 and 2024.

#Key Players- PPG Industries, Inc. (US), Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands), The Sherwin-Williams Company (US), Kansai Paints Co., Ltd. (Japan), Asian Paints Limited (India), and Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan).

Better economic growth and higher incomes in the last few years have resulted in the construction of several new houses and remodeling of old ones. Decorative paints and coatings for residential construction applications include new paint and repainting. These coatings mainly include architectural and functional products, such as paints, stains, lacquers, enamels, and emulsions.

Acrylic was the fastest-growing segment in 2018 because of its preferred choice in major applications. Acrylic paints &coatings are easy to apply and can be cleaned up with water. The weathering and oxidation resistance of acrylics is better than oil-based paints, alkyds, or epoxies as the chief components of acrylic polymers provide a polymer structure that has little tendency to absorb UV light. Acrylics possess good color and gloss retention.

APAC is projected to be the fastest-growing market, in terms of both volume and value, during the forecast period. The market in the region is driven by the growing population and economic growth. Both residential and non-residential sectors are expected to grow in China and India during the forecast period, which, in turn, will drive the demand for decorative paints & coatings in this industry.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on decorative paints and coatings offered by top players in the market. Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the decorative paints & coatings market. Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets – the report analyzes the market for decorative paints and coatings across regions. Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the decorative paints & coatings market. Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the decorative paints & coatings market.

