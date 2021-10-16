Trending: Biodegradable Polymers Market Status, Channels and Future Project Investment Feasibility Forecast

The Biodegradable Polymers market is set to witness the highest CAGR during the projected period. The research report incorporates crucial data about rising technological advancements, modernization, and driving factors. Furthermore, the report provides a geographical investigation covering vital regions such as Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, South Korea, Middle East & South Africa.

The European biodegradable polymers market for extrusion coating size is expected to grow from USD 403 million in 2019 to USD 829 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period.

The PLA segment is estimated to drive the European market during the forecast period.

The biodegradable polymers market for extrusion coating has been segmented based on type into PLA, starch, PBS, PHA and others. Among these types, the PLA segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018 and is likely to witness significant growth during the forecast period.PLA can be safely used for the packaging of hot soup, coffee, and other hot beverages. It is often blended with starch to increase its biodegradability and reduce its cost. The key applications of PLA used for extrusion coating are dairy containers, disposable tableware, agricultural mulch films, milk & juice cartons, and planter boxes.

The paper & paperboard substrate segment is estimated to drive the market during the forecast period.

The biodegradable polymers market for extrusion coating has been segmented based on substrate in to paper & paperboard, cellulose films, and others. Among these, the paper & paperboard segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018 and is likely to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Paper &paperboard is lightweight, recyclable, low-cost, and has an added advantage of improving the visual appearance of a product.

The flexible packaging application is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The flexible packaging segment of the biodegradable polymers market for extrusion coating is the fastest-growing application. It is used in various industrial and consumer products. Many brands are shifting from rigid packaging to flexible packaging as it offers various advantages, such as longer shelf-life, low cost, consumer-friendliness, the capability of retaining the freshness of products, requirement of less energy, eco-friendliness, and others. In Europe, the demand for flexible packaging is expected to be driven by the food industry, specifically bakery and cereals segments of the industry.

The biodegradable polymers market for extrusion coating in Italy is expected to record the highest growth during the forecast period.

Italy is projected to be the fastest-growing country for biodegradable polymers market for extrusion coating and is expected to offer significant growth opportunities to the overall market during the forecast period. The demand in the country is driven by the use of flexible packaging for various products, such as biscuits, snacks, noodles, and pasta, among others. In addition, Italy also provided expansion opportunities for the major players in the market. Bio-On (Italy) has started a new biodegradable and bioplastic production facility at Castel San Pietro Terme, Bologna (Italy). The new plant has been established to produce 100% natural and biodegradable special PHA bioplastics to be used in niche applications.

