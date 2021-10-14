Wound Care Market: Size & Trends Shows A Rapid Growth By 2026

Wound Care Market 2021: by Product (Dressings (Foam, Film, Hydrocolloid, Collagen, Alginate), Devices (NPWT, Debridement), Wound, End-User – Global Forecast to 2026

The global wound care market is projected to reach USD 27.8 billion by 2026 from USD 19.3 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. Market growth is largely driven by factors such as the growing prevalence of chronic conditions resulting in chronic, surgical, acute, and traumatic wounds; increasing spending on chronic wounds; rising use of regenerative medicine in wound management; and technological advancements.

Request for FREE PDF Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=165110

List of companies profiled in the report:

Smith & Nephew Plc (UK)

Mölnlycke Health Care AB (Sweden)

Baxter International (US)

3M Company (US)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (US)

ConvaTec Group Plc (UK)

Coloplast A/S (Denmark)

Medtronic Plc (Ireland)

Ethicon Inc. (US)

PAUL HARTMANN AG (Germany)

MiMedx Group (US)

DeRoyal Industries (US)

Organogenesis Holdings (US)

Kerecis (Iceland)

ACell (US)

Lohmann & Rauscher International GmbH & Co. (Germany)

Medela AG (Switzerland)

Talley Group (England)

Pensar Medical (US)

B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)

Cardinal Health Inc. (US)

Misonix (US)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings (US)

DermaRite Industries (US)

Medline Industries (US)

Advancis Medical LLC (UK)

MilLaboratories Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Welcare Industries Spa. (Italy)

Wuhan VSD Medical Science & Technology (China)

Haromed BVBA (Belgium)

“The advanced wound care products segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the wound care market, by product, during the forecast period“

Based on products, the wound care market is segmented into advanced wound care products, surgical wound care products, and traditional wound care products. During the forecasted period, advanced wound care segment is expected to grow at a highest CAGR in the global wound care market. Advanced wound care products are increasingly being used as the first line of therapy, making it likely that they will cannibalize the share of the traditional wound care products market. The advantages of advanced wound care over traditional wound care are the key factors driving the growth of this market.

“Homecare Settings segment accounted for the highest CAGR”

Based on end users, the wound care market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, long-term care facilities, home care settings, and other end users. During the forecasted period, the home care settings segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the global wound care market. However, hospitals & clinics segment accounted for the largest share in 2020. The large share of this segment can be attributed to factors such as the growing prevalence of surgical and chronic wounds; rising incidence of associated SSIs and HAIs; and the increasing incidence of burn injuries.

“Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in wound care market”

The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, primarily due to the increasing investments by governments and industries, growing incidence of chronic conditions, and rising awareness of wound care products.

The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 20%, Tier 2 – 45%, and Tier 3 – 35%

By Designation: C-level – 30%, D-level – 20%, and Others – 50%

By Region: North America – 36%, Europe – 25%, Asia Pacific – 27%, Latin America – 9%, and Middle East and Africa – 3%.

Research Coverage:

This report provides a detailed picture of the global wound care market. It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments, such as product, wound type, end user, and region. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall wound care market and its sub-segments. It will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their business and make suitable go-to-market strategies. This report will enable stakeholders to understand the market’s pulse and provide them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends.

Enquire Here for, Report Enquiry, Discount and Customization @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=165110

Table Of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

Figure 1 Inclusions & Exclusions Of The Study

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered For The Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Stakeholders

1.6 Limitations

1.7 Summary Of Changes

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Research Approach

Figure 2 Research Design

2.2.1 Secondary Data

2.2.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.2.2 Primary Data

2.2.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.2.2.2 Key Industry Insights

Figure 3 Breakdown Of Primary Interviews: By Company Type, Designation, And Region

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.3.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.1.1 Segmental Revenue Estimation Approach

Figure 4 Bottom-Up Approach: Segmental Revenue Estimation Approach

2.3.1.2 Company Revenue Estimation Approach

Figure 5 Bottom-Up Approach: Company Revenue Estimation Approach

2.3.1.3 Cagr Projections

Figure 6 Supply-Side Analysis

2.3.2 Top-Down Approach

Figure 7 Wound Care Market: Top-Down Approach

2.4 Market Breakdown And Data Triangulation

Figure 8 Data Triangulation Methodology

2.5 Assumptions For The Study

2.6 Covid-19 Health Assessment

2.7 Covid-19 Economic Assessment

2.8 Assessment Of The Impact Of Covid-19 On The Economic Scenario

Figure 9 Criteria Impacting The Global Economy

Figure 10 Recovery Scenario Of The Global Economy

2.9 Assessment Of The Impact Of Covid-19 On The Economic Scenario In The Wound Care Market

3 Executive Summary

Figure 11 Wound Care Market, By Product, 2021 Vs. 2026 (Usd Million)

Figure 12 Wound Care Market, By Wound Type, 2021 Vs. 2026 (Usd Million)

Figure 13 Wound Care Market, By End User, 2021 Vs. 2026 (Usd Million)

Figure 14 Wound Care Market, By Region, 2021 Vs. 2026 (Usd Million)

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Wound Care Market Overview

Figure 15 Increasing Demand For Advanced Wound Products To Drive Market Growth

4.2 Advanced Wound Dressings Market, By Type, 2021 Vs. 2026 (Usd Million)

Figure 16 Foam Dressings Segment Will Continue To Dominate The Market In 2020

4.3 Wound Care Market For Hospitals & Clinics, By Type, 2021 Vs. 2026

Figure 17 Inpatient Settings Accounted For The Largest Market Share In 2020

4.4 Wound Care Market, By Region (2021−2026)

Figure 18 North America To Register The Highest Growth Rate During The Forecast Period

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

Figure 19 Wound Care Market: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Trends

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Prevalence Of Diseases & Conditions Affecting Wound Healing Capabilities

5.2.1.1.1 Growing Geriatric Population

5.2.1.1.2 Increasing Prevalence Of Diabetes

Figure 20 Incidence Of Diabetes, By Region, 2015 Vs. 2040 (Million Cases)

5.2.1.1.3 High Incidence Of Obesity

5.2.1.1.4 Increasing Number Of Surgical Procedures Across The Globe

Table 1 Percentage Increase In The Number Of Surgeries Performed In The Us

5.2.1.1.5 Increasing Number Of Traumatic Wounds

5.2.1.2 Increasing Spending On Chronic Wounds

5.2.1.3 Technological Advancements

5.2.1.4 Rising Use Of Regenerative Medicine In Wound Management

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost Of Advanced Wound Care Products

5.2.2.2 Risks Associated With The Use Of Advanced Wound Care Products

Table 2 Risks Associated With Advanced Wound Care Products

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growth Potential In Emerging Economies

Table 3 Strategic Developments In The Asia Pacific

5.2.4 Trends

5.2.4.1 Acquisitions By Leading Companies In The Market

5.2.4.2 Focus On Expanding The Capabilities Of Current Technologies And Launching Novel Products

5.2.4.2.1 Smart Advanced Wound Care

5.2.4.2.2 Color Changing Dressings

5.2.4.2.3 Integration Of Nanotechnology In Wound Care Products

5.2.4.2.4 Novel Wound Assessment/Measurement Devices

5.3 Impact Of Covid-19 On The Wound Care Market

5.4 Ecosystem Analysis

Figure 21 Wound Care Market: Ecosystem Analysis

5.5 Value Chain Analysis

Figure 22 Wound Care Market: Value Chain Analysis Overview

5.5.1 Wound Care Market: Process-Based Value Chain Analysis

5.6 Supply Chain Analysis

Figure 23 Wound Care Market: Supply Chain Analysis

5.7 Patent Analysis

Figure 24 Wound Care Market: Patent Analysis

5.8 Pricing Analysis

Table 4 Prices Of Wound Care Products (2021)

5.9 Pestel Analysis

Figure 25 Wound Care Market: Pestel Analysis

5.10 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.10.1 Threat From New Entrants

5.10.2 Threat From Substitutes

5.10.3 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

5.10.4 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

5.10.5 Intensity Of Competitive Rivalry

5.11 Trade Analysis

5.11.1 Trade Analysis For Sutures And Adhesives

Table 5 Import Data For Sutures & Adhesives, By Country, 2016–2020 (Usd Thousand)

Table 6 Import Data For Sutures & Adhesives, By Country, 2016–2020 (Tons)

5.12 Regulatory Guidelines

5.12.1 North America

5.12.2 Europe

5.12.3 Emerging Markets

5.13 Yc – Ycc Shift

Figure 26 Yc – Ycc Shift For The Wound Care Market

5.14 Market Disruption

6 Wound Care Market, By Product

Read More………..

Get Discount on the Latest Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=165110

About Us:

ReportsnReports.com is your single source for all market research needs. Our database includes 500,000+ market research reports from over 95 leading global publishers & in-depth market research studies of over 5000 micro markets. With comprehensive information about the publishers and the industries for which they publish market research reports, we help you in your purchase decision by mapping your information needs with our huge collection of reports.

Contact Us: