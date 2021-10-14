Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Market Report- Rising Trend, Demand Opportunity And Detailed Outlook | GlaxoSmithKline Plc, AstraZeneca Plc

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Market Report analysis 2021-2027 presents a complete assessment of the market and comprises future trends, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, historical information, and forecasts. This Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Market is defined with its related details such as product types, business overview, sales, manufacturers, applications, and other specifications. It provides a systematic approach to the current and prospective scenario of the global regions. Detailed information of the Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Market Report growth rate, technological innovations, and key strategies implemented by the main leading industry players.

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is a common, preventable, incurable, and treatable disease that is characterized by persistent respiratory symptoms and airflow limitation. Long-term exposure to noxious particles or gases such as cigarette smoke and environmental pollution can induce chronic inflammation in the airways, subsequently causing alveolar abnormalities. Pro-inflammatory cytokines, which are secreted from immune cells such as neutrophils, macrophages, and B cells, and CD4+ and CD8+ T lymphocyte infiltration in the lungs, in addition to elastases, can cause destruction and dysfunction within the airways.

This leads to airflow limitation and causes structural abnormalities such as obstructive bronchiolitis and parenchymal destruction (emphysema). In turn, these changes reduce lung elastic recoil and therefore the ability of the airways to remain open during expiration. Symptoms from such changes include dyspnea, wheezing, chronic cough, and sputum over production, which can impact a patient’s physical and mental well-being. Although it is currently unknown if the damage to the airways and lungs can be reversed, treatments and lifestyle changes can help slow the progress of the disease.

Key Highlights-

– During the 10-year forecast period, there are 7 pipeline products that are on track to launch, driving a forecast growth in the 7MM from $10.9B in 2018 to $19.3B in 2028, which represents a CAGR of 5.9%.

– The percentage of drug-treated patients (receiving maintenance treatment only) will rise across the 7MM with an average AGR of 1.19% across all COPD severity grades, reaching over 23 million by 2028.

– The entry of inhaled corticosteroids/long-acting beta2-agonists/long-acting muscarinic antagonists (ICS/LABA/LAMA) that will include expensive bronchodilators, will continue to take patient share from LABA and LAMA monotherapies, and ICS/LABA dual therapy to simplify treatment management.

– The entry of anti-eosinophilic biologics from 2024 will boost overall COPD sales despite the small patient population that these therapies will treat. These therapies are only suitable for COPD patients with high levels of eosinophilia, but hold a high price tag.

Key Questions Answered-

– How will the COPD market landscape in the 7MM (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan) change from 2018-2028?

– What are the most promising late-stage pipeline products for COPD?

– How do the clinical and commercial attributes of late-stage pipeline products compare with one another, and against existing COPD product options?

– What are the remaining unmet needs in COPD?

– What drivers and barriers will affect COPD product sales in the 7MM over the forecast period?

Scope of this Report-

– Overview of COPD, including epidemiology, etiology, pathophysiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and current management strategies.

– Topline COPD market revenue from 2018-2028. Annual cost of treatment and major pipeline product sales in this forecast period are included.

– Key topics covered include current COPD treatment options, unmet needs and opportunities, and the drivers and barriers affecting COPD product sales in the 7MM.

– Pipeline analysis: comprehensive data split across different phases, emerging novel trends under development, synopses of innovative early-stage projects, and detailed analysis of late-stage pipeline products.

– Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global COPD market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.

