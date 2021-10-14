Aesthetic Devices Market Report- Statistical Analysis, Business Opportunity | Bausch Health Companies Inc

Aesthetic Devices Market Report analysis 2021-2027 presents a complete assessment of the market and comprises future trends, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, historical information, and forecasts. This Aesthetic Devices Market is defined with its related details such as product types, business overview, sales, manufacturers, applications, and other specifications. It provides a systematic approach to the current and prospective scenario of the global regions. Detailed information of the Aesthetic Devices Market Report growth rate, technological innovations, and key strategies implemented by the main leading industry players.

Request for FREE PDF Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=3031535

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report-

3-D Matrix Ltd

Advanced Aesthetic Technologies Inc

Aeon Astron Corporation

Aesthetic Medical Device

Aesthetics Point Ltd.

Allergan Plc

Almirall Ltd

Ambicare Health Ltd

Apex Medical Device Design LLC

Apyx Medical Corp

Arula Technolgies

Bausch Health Companies Inc

and more..

Aesthetic Devices Market Report provides comprehensive information on the pipeline products with comparative analysis of the products at various stages of development. The report reviews major players involved in the pipeline product development. It also provides information about clinical trials in progress, which includes trial phase, trial status, trial start and end dates, and, the number of trials for the key Incontinence Devices pipeline products.

This report is prepared using data sourced from in-house databases, secondary and primary research by a team of industry experts.

Scope of this Report-

– Extensive coverage of the Aesthetic Devices under development

– The report reviews details of major pipeline products which includes, product description, licensing and collaboration details and other developmental activities

– The report reviews the major players involved in the development of Aesthetic Devices and list all their pipeline projects

– The coverage of pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from Early Development to Approved / Issued stage

– The report provides key clinical trial data of ongoing trials specific to pipeline products

– Recent developments in the segment / industry

Reasons to buy this Report-

The report enables you to –

– Formulate significant competitor information, analysis, and insights to improve R&D strategies

– Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage

– Identify and understand important and diverse types of Aesthetic Devices under development

– Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies

– Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying major players with the most promising pipeline

– In-depth analysis of the products current stage of development, territory and estimated launch date

Get FLAT 25% Discount on this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=3031535

Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Introduction

2.1 Aesthetic Devices Overview

3 Products under Development

3.1 Aesthetic Devices – Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

3.2 Aesthetic Devices – Pipeline Products by Segment

3.3 Aesthetic Devices – Pipeline Products by Territory

3.4 Aesthetic Devices – Pipeline Products by Regulatory Path

3.5 Aesthetic Devices – Pipeline Products by Estimated Approval Date

3.6 Aesthetic Devices – Ongoing Clinical Trials

4 Aesthetic Devices – Pipeline Products under Development by Companies

4.1 Aesthetic Devices Companies – Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

4.2 Aesthetic Devices – Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

5 Aesthetic Devices Companies and Product Overview

5.1 3-D Matrix Ltd Company Overview

5.2 Advanced Aesthetic Technologies Inc Company Overview

5.3 Aeon Astron Corporation Company Overview

5.4 Aesthetic Medical Device Company Overview

5.5 Aesthetics Point Ltd. Company Overview

5.6 Allergan Plc Company Overview

5.7 Almirall Ltd Company Overview

5.8 Ambicare Health Ltd Company Overview

5.9 Apex Medical Device Design LLC Company Overview

5.10 Apyx Medical Corp Company Overview

5.11 Arula Technolgies Company Overview

5.12 Bausch Health Companies Inc Company Overview

5.13 Biosculpture Technology, Inc. Company Overview

5.14 Bioxis Pharmaceuticals Company Overview

5.15 BMG Pharma SpA Company Overview

5.16 Bmi Korea Co Ltd Company Overview

5.17 Candela Corp Company Overview

5.18 CellPraxis Company Overview

5.19 Celltrix AB Company Overview

5.20 Clearbridge Health Ltd Company Overview

5.21 Collplant Biotechnologies Ltd Company Overview

5.22 Cutera Inc Company Overview

5.23 Cynosure Inc Company Overview

5.24 Cytrellis Biosystems Inc Company Overview

5.25 Eclipse Aesthetics LLC Company Overview

5.26 Emory University Company Overview

5.27 Erchonia Corp Company Overview

5.28 Establishment Labs SA Company Overview

5.29 Eternity Healthcare Inc. Company Overview

5.30 EternoGen Aesthetics LLC Company Overview

5.31 FixNip Ltd Company Overview

5.32 Forticell Bioscience Inc Company Overview

5.33 Fourth State Medicine Ltd Company Overview

5.34 Genzyme Corp Company Overview

5.35 Hallura Ltd Company Overview

5.36 HansBiomed Co Ltd Company Overview

5.37 Histogen Inc Company Overview

5.38 Hugel Inc Company Overview

5.39 I.R.A. Istituto Ricerche Applicate SRL Company Overview

5.40 ImpLite Ltd. Company Overview

5.41 Innova Medical Design Company Overview

5.42 Innovia LLC Company Overview

5.43 Juvenis Ltd Company Overview

5.44 Khorionyx SA Company Overview

5.45 Lattice Medical Company Overview

5.46 LG Chem Ltd Company Overview

5.47 LifeCell Corp Company Overview

5.48 LifeSprout Inc Company Overview

5.49 Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc Company Overview

5.50 Medifirst Solutions Inc Company Overview

5.51 Medytox Inc Company Overview

5.52 Mentor Worldwide LLC Company Overview

5.53 Merz Pharma GmbH & Co KgaA Company Overview

5.54 Mesoestetic Pharma Group SL Company Overview

5.55 Moma Therapeutics, Inc. Company Overview

5.56 N8 Medical Inc Company Overview

5.57 NanoVibronix Inc Company Overview

5.58 Neosthetic, LLC Company Overview

5.59 Northwestern University Company Overview

5.60 Nu Skin International Inc. Company Overview

5.61 Oligo Medic Inc Company Overview

5.62 Oxtex Ltd Company Overview

5.63 PB&B SA Company Overview

5.64 PetVivo Holdings Inc Company Overview

5.65 Philips Healthcare Company Overview

5.66 PhotoDerma SA Company Overview

5.67 PhotoMedex Inc Company Overview

5.68 PhotoSonix Medical, Inc. Company Overview

5.69 Pinnacle Therapeutics Company Overview

5.70 Plcoskin Company Overview

5.71 PolyNovo Biomaterials Pty Ltd Company Overview

5.72 Prayasta 3D Inventions Pvt Ltd Company Overview

5.73 PS Advanced Engineering Company Overview

5.74 Recros Medica Inc Company Overview

5.75 Samyang Biopharmaceuticals Corp Company Overview

5.76 SANUWAVE Health Inc Company Overview

5.77 Sebana Medical Ltd Company Overview

5.78 Shanghai Haohai Biological Technology Co Ltd Company Overview

5.79 Shin Poong Pharm Co Ltd Company Overview

5.80 Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc Company Overview

5.81 Silk Medical Aesthetics Inc Company Overview

5.82 Sinclair Pharma Ltd Company Overview

5.83 Slender Medical Ltd. Company Overview

5.84 SMSbiotech Inc Company Overview

5.85 Sofregen Medical Inc Company Overview

5.86 Southern Illinois University Carbondale Company Overview

5.87 SunMax Biotechnology Co Ltd Company Overview

5.88 TEI Biosciences Inc Company Overview

5.89 Tempo Therapeutics Inc Company Overview

5.90 Tensive SRL Company Overview

5.91 Teoxane SA Company Overview

5.92 TeVido BioDevices LLC Company Overview

5.93 Tissueform Inc Company Overview

5.94 University of California Irvine Company Overview

5.95 University of California Santa Barbara Company Overview

5.96 University of Pittsburgh Company Overview

5.97 Uronext LLC Company Overview

5.98 Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc Company Overview

5.99 Zift Medical LLC Company Overview

6 Aesthetic Devices- Recent Developments

6.1 Nov 21, 2019: Silk Medical Aesthetics completes enrollment in clinical trial for industry’s first silk-based dermal filler

6.2 Nov 21, 2019: Hologic to divest Cynosure medical aesthetics unit for $205m

6.3 Nov 20, 2019: Baring Private Equity Asia signs agreement to buy Lumenis

6.4 Nov 18, 2019: Cutera appoints Fuad Ahmad as Interim CFO

6.5 Nov 17, 2019: AVITA medical names David McIntyre as Chief Financial Officer

7 Appendix

7.1 Methodology

and more..