Angina Pectoris Market 2021 Report- Epidemiology Forecast | Key Company Profiles, Types, Applications And Forecast To 2027

Angina Pectoris Market Report analysis 2021-2027 presents a complete assessment of the market and comprises future trends, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, historical information, and forecasts. This Angina Pectoris Market is defined with its related details such as product types, business overview, sales, manufacturers, applications, and other specifications. It provides a systematic approach to the current and prospective scenario of the global regions. Detailed information of the Angina Pectoris Market Report growth rate, technological innovations, and key strategies implemented by the main leading industry players.

Request for FREE PDF Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=3236965

Angina pectoris is a chest pain or discomfort often described as squeezing, pressure, heaviness, or tightness in the chest and is caused by reduced blood flow to the heart (Mayo Clinic, 2020). The reduced blood flow occurs when arteries that carry blood to the heart become narrowed and blocked because of a blood clot or atherosclerosis (Johns Hopkins Medicine, 2020). The reduced blood flow can also occur because of unstable plaques, poor blood flow through a narrowed heart valve, a decreased pumping function of the heart muscle, as well as a coronary artery spasm (Johns Hopkins Medicine, 2020; Mayo Clinic, 2020). Angina can be classified as stable angina, unstable angina, Prinzmetal angina, and microvascular angina based on the above-mentioned causes (The Society for Cardiovascular Angiography and Interventions, 2014; Mayo Clinic, 2020).

In 2018, there were 1,128,150 diagnosed incident cases of angina pectoris in men and women combined, age 18 years and older, in the 7MM. The US accounted for the majority of these cases with 801,516 diagnosed incident cases, while Spain accounted for the fewest cases with 36,820 cases in 2018. GlobalData epidemiologists forecast an increase in the diagnosed incident cases of angina pectoris to 1,292,695 cases in 2028 in the 7MM at an Annual Growth Rate (AGR) of 1.46% during the forecast period.

In 2018, there were 19,584,590 diagnosed prevalent cases of angina pectoris in men and women combined, age 18 years and older, in the 7MM. The US accounted for the majority of these cases with 5,527,282 cases, while Japan accounted for the fewest cases with 465,983 cases in 2018. The diagnosed prevalent cases of angina pectoris will increase to 22,797,390 cases in 2028 at an AGR of 1.64% during the forecast period.

Scope of this Report-

– The Angina Pectoris Report provides an overview of the risk factors, comorbidities, and the global and historical trends for angina pectoris in the seven major markets (7MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan).

– The report includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast for the diagnosed incident cases and the diagnosed prevalent cases of angina pectoris, each segmented into stable angina, unstable angina, Prinzmetal angina, and microvascular angina in those ages 18 years and older.

– The forecast for the diagnosed incident cases and diagnosed prevalent cases of angina pectoris, Prinzmetal angina, and microvascular angina are segmented by age, and stable angina and unstable angina are segmented by both sex and age.

– The comorbidities-diabetes, hypertension, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and chronic renal disease-among the diagnosed incident cases and diagnosed prevalent cases of angina pectoris are also provided. Lastly, the report includes diagnosed prevalent cases of refractory angina among diagnosed prevalent cases of angina pectoris.

– The angina pectoris epidemiology report is written and developed by Masters- and PhD-level epidemiologists.

– The Epidemiology Report is in-depth, high quality, transparent and market-driven, providing expert analysis of disease trends in the 7MM.

Reasons to Buy this Report-

The Angina Pectoris Epidemiology series will allow you to –

– Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global angina pectoris market.

– Quantify patient populations in the global angina pectoris market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans.

– Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups that present the best opportunities for angina pectoris therapeutics in each of the markets covered.

– Understand magnitude of refractory angina and angina pectoris by types.

Get FLAT 25% Discount on this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=3236965

Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Angina Pectoris: Executive Summary

2.1 Related Reports

2.2 Upcoming Reports

3 Epidemiology

3.1 Disease Background

3.2 Risk Factors and Comorbidities

3.3 Global and Historical Trends

3.4 Forecast Methodology

3.4.1 Sources

3.4.2 Forecast Assumptions and Methods

3.4.3 Diagnosed Incident Cases of Angina Pectoris

3.4.4 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Angina Pectoris

3.4.5 Comorbidities of Diagnosed Incident and Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Angina Pectoris

3.4.6 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Refractory Angina

3.5 Epidemiological Forecast for Angina Pectoris, 2018-2028

3.5.1 Diagnosed Incident Cases of Angina Pectoris

3.5.2 Age-Specific Diagnosed Incident Cases of Angina Pectoris

3.5.3 Diagnosed Incident Cases of Stable Angina

3.5.4 Diagnosed Incident Cases of Unstable Angina

3.5.5 Diagnosed Incident Cases of Prinzmetal Angina

3.5.6 Diagnosed Incident Cases of Microvascular Angina

3.5.7 Diagnosed Incident Cases of Angina Pectoris by Comorbidities

3.5.8 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Angina Pectoris

3.5.9 Age-Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Angina Pectoris

3.5.10 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Stable Angina

3.5.11 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Unstable Angina

3.5.12 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Prinzmetal Angina

3.5.13 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Microvascular Angina

3.5.14 Comorbidities of Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Angina Pectoris

3.5.15 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Refractory Angina

3.6 Discussion

3.6.1 Epidemiological Forecast Insight

3.6.2 Limitations of the Analysis

3.6.3 Strengths of the Analysis

4 Appendix

4.1 Bibliography

4.2 About the Authors

4.2.1 Epidemiologist

4.2.2 Reviewers

4.2.3 Global Director of Therapy Analysis and Epidemiology

4.2.4 Global Head and EVP of Healthcare Operations and Strategy

4.3 About

4.4 Contact Us

4.5 Disclaimer