Dental Equipments Market Growth By 2026| DENTSPLY Sirona (US), Planmeca Group (Finland), Envista Holdings (US), Align Technology (US)

Dental Equipments Market research report aids accomplish the needs of businesses for which it analyses the market from top to bottom by considering plentiful parameters. A strong research methodology used here consists of data models that include market overview and guide, vendor positioning grid, market timeline analysis, company positioning grid, company market share analysis, standards of measurement, top to bottom analysis and vendor share analysis. The Dental Equipments Market report first introduces the market basics like definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain overview, and then industry policies and plans, product specifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures and so on.

However, the high cost of dental imaging systems and lack of reimbursement for dental procedures are expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.

Some of the key players in the dental equipment market are DENTSPLY Sirona (US), Planmeca Group (Finland), Envista Holdings (US), Align Technology (US), A-dec Inc. (US), J. MORITA CORP. (Japan), GC Corporation (Japan), Midmark Corporation (US), Straumann Holdings AG (Switzerland), 3M Company (US), BIOLASE, Inc. (US), 3Shape A/S (Denmark), BEGO GmbH & Co. Kg (Germany), Ultradent Products, Inc. (US), Yoshida Dental MFG. Co., Ltd. (Japan), Nakanishi Inc. (Japan), DentalEZ, Inc. (US), Carestream Dental LLC. (US), Takara Belmont Corporation (Japan), Nova Instruments (UK), NewTom (Italy), Millennium Dental Technologies, Inc. (US), PreXion, Inc. (Japan), Brasseler USA (US), Ivoclar Vivadent AG (Liechtenstein), AMD LASERS (US), Aseptico (US), and BIEN-AIR DENTAL (US), among others. The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the dental equipment market, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

The dental equipment market is estimated to reach USD 6.2 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 8.9 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. Due to the increasing prevalence of oral health disorders, sedentary and changing lifestyles, growing consumer awareness, and rising dental tourism. An increasing number of dental laboratories investing in CAD/CAM technologies will provide abundant opportunities.

“The therapeutic dental equipment segment accounted for the largest share of dental equipment market in 2020”

Based on products, the dental equipment market is broadly segmented into therapeutic and diagnostic dental equipment. The therapeutic dental equipment segment is categorized into dental operatory & treatment center equipment, general equipment, and dental lasers. The diagnostic dental equipment segment includes extraoral imaging systems, intraoral imaging systems, and dental imaging software. In 2020, the therapeutic dental equipment segment accounted for the largest share of the dental equipment market. The dental equipment market has been growing steadily throughout the years due to factors such as the rapidly growing aging population and the increasing incidence of dental disorders and diseases.

“Dental hospitals & clinics segment accounted for the largest share of dental equipment market in 2020”

Based on the end user, the dental equipment market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, academic & research institutes, and other end users. In 2020, dental hospitals & clinics accounted for the largest share of the dental equipment market. The large market share is attributed to the increasing number of dental clinics and hospitals across the globe, rapid adoption of advanced technologies, increasing dental tourism in emerging markets, and the rising number of group dental practices in developed countries.

“Europe accounted for the largest share of the dental equipment market in 2020.”

Geographically, the dental equipment market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2020, Europe accounted for the largest share of the dental equipment market, followed by North America and the Asia Pacific. The growth in developed markets across Europe and North America is mostly driven by the growing demand for cosmetic dentistry and the rising patient population for dental diseases. Emerging markets across the APAC and Latin America are expected to see the highest growth rates, mainly due to rising dental tourism, less-stringent regulations, and the increasing number of healthcare facilities.

By Company: Tier 1: 35%, Tier 2: 40%, and Tier 3: 25%

By Designation: C-level Executives: 20%, Directors: 35%, and Others: 45%

By Region: Asia Pacific: 30%, North America: 27%, Europe: 25%, Middle East & Africa: 10% and Latin America: 8%

