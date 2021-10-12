Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market Growth By 2025| ResMed (US), SomnoMed (Australia), Whole You (US)

Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market research report aids accomplish the needs of businesses for which it analyses the market from top to bottom by considering plentiful parameters. A strong research methodology used here consists of data models that include market overview and guide, vendor positioning grid, market timeline analysis, company positioning grid, company market share analysis, standards of measurement, top to bottom analysis and vendor share analysis. The Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market report first introduces the market basics like definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain overview, and then industry policies and plans, product specifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures and so on.

“The sleep apnea oral appliances market is projected to register a CAGR of 15.7%.” The major market players in the sleep apnea oral appliances market include ResMed (US), SomnoMed (Australia), and Whole You (US).

The major influencing factors driving the growth of this market are the growing popularity of oral appliances in sleep apnea management, technological advancements in oral appliances, a large pool of undiagnosed sleep apnea patients, and growing awareness about sleep apnea. However, complex referral pathways, coupled with long waiting periods at sleep centers, often acts as a deterrent for the effective diagnosis and treatment of sleep apnea. This is expected to restrain market growth in the forecast period.

“The mandibular advancement devices segment to dominate the sleep apnea oral appliances market during the forecast period”

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into mandibular advancement devices and tongue-retaining devices. In 2017, the mandibular advancement devices segment commanded the largest share of the global sleep apnea oral appliances market. This segment is also expected to register the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023. The large share and high growth can be attributed to the popularity of MADs backed up by the extensive research available supporting their effectiveness over TRDs.

“The home care/individuals segment is expected to be the fastest growing type segment”

Based on type, the sleep apnea oral appliances market is segmented into physician-prescribed/ customized oral appliances and online OTC oral appliances. The physician-prescribed/customized oral appliances segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of the sleep apnea oral appliances market during the forecast period. The high growth can be attributed to the rising awareness of sleep apnea and increasing patient preference for prescribed and customized oral appliances.

“In 2017, North America dominated the sleep apnea oral appliances market and Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

The sleep apnea oral appliances market is divided into four major regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2017, North America accounted for the largest share of the global sleep apnea oral appliances market. The rising prevalence of sleep apnea in the region coupled with the growing demand for alternative treatment options due to poor compliance associated with CPAP is driving the market for sleep apnea oral appliances in the region. In addition, rising awareness regarding the disorder; less complicated reimbursement scenario for oral appliance therapy (OAT); and increased acceptance of OAT by physicians, dentists, patients, and insurance companies are also supporting the growth of the sleep apnea oral appliances market in North America.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Major factors driving the growth of this regional segment include the increasing prevalence of sleep apnea and initiatives by the government and other private organizations to raise awareness regarding sleep disorders.

Breakup of primary participants was as mentioned below:

By Company Type – Tier 1:40%, Tier 2:55%, and Tier 3:5%

By Designation – C-level:48%, Director Level:37%, Others:15%

By Region – North America:56%, Europe:20%, Asia Pacific:17%, RoW:7%

