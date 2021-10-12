Medical Decision Support Systems For Sepsis Market Growth By 2025| Wolters Kluwer Health (US), Cerner Corporation (US), Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), Amara Health Analytics (US)

Medical Decision Support Systems For Sepsis Market research report aids accomplish the needs of businesses for which it analyses the market from top to bottom by considering plentiful parameters. A strong research methodology used here consists of data models that include market overview and guide, vendor positioning grid, market timeline analysis, company positioning grid, company market share analysis, standards of measurement, top to bottom analysis and vendor share analysis. The Medical Decision Support Systems For Sepsis Market report first introduces the market basics like definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain overview, and then industry policies and plans, product specifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures and so on.

“Medical decision support systems for sepsis market are projected to register a CAGR of 24.3%.”

The report includes the study of key players offering medical decision support systems for sepsis such as:

Wolters Kluwer Health (US),

Cerner Corporation (US),

Philips Healthcare (Netherlands),

Amara Health Analytics (US),

McKesson Corporation (US),

Ambient Clinical Analytics (US),

Iatric Systems Inc. (US),

PeraHealth Inc. (US),

Health Catalyst Inc. (US),

and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (US).

Growth can be attributed to factors such as increasing funding and research grants, growing pressure to curb healthcare spending, and improving patient outcomes. However, alert fatigue from low-significance CDS alerts and concerns regarding inaccurate and inconsistent data are likely to restrain the market to a certain extent.

“North America to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.”

Geographically, North America accounted for the largest share of the global medical decision support systems for sepsis market in 2017, followed by Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2017–2022. Factors such as increasing efforts to curb healthcare spending, federal initiatives (such as the Hospital Readmissions Reduction Program), and rising investments in HCIT solutions in the country are driving the growth of the market in this region.

Break of primary participants was as mentioned below:

By Company Type: Tier 1: 50%, Tier 2: 42%, Tier 3: 8%

By Designation: Director Level: 39%, C-Level: 29%, Others: 32%

By Region: North America: 32%, Europe: 24%, APAC: 26%, RoW: 18%

Research Coverage:

The report segments the global medical decision support systems for sepsis market on the basis of region, with analysis and forecasts to 2022. Furthermore, the report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market along with their company profiles, recent developments, and market dynamics.

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 History of Sepsis Management

2 Research Methodology

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.1.1 Increasing Funding and Research Grants

3.1.2 Growing Presure to Curb Healthcare Spending and Improve Patient Outcomes

3.2 Challenges/Restraints

3.2.1 Alert Fatigue From Low-Significance CDS Alerts

3.2.2 Concerns Regarding Inaccrurate and Inconsistent Data

3.3 Opportunity

3.3.1 Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence in Clinical Decision Support Systmes

4 Case Studies

4.1 Wolters Kluwer’s PoC Advisor Helped Reduce Sepsis Mortality Rates in Huntsville Hospital, Alabama

4.2 East Jefferson General Hospital Used Ilumcdssto Improve Adherence to Guideline-Based Care in Sepsis Patients

4.3 Mount Sinai Medical Centerused Predictive Screening Alerts From Clinical Decision Support (CDS) to Reduce Sepsis Rates

5 Sepsis CDSs market Assessment (Global & Regional)

6 Company Profiles

(Business Overview, Financial Details, Product Description, Recent Developments,)*

6.1 Wolters Kluwer

6.2 Cerner Corporation

6.3 Epic Systems Corporation

6.4 Royal Philips

6.5 Amara Health Analytics

6.6 McKesson

6.7 Ambient Clinical Analytics

6.8 Iatric Systems, Inc.

6.9 PeraHealth, Inc.

6.10 Health Catalyst

6.11 Allscriptshealthcare Solutions

*Financial Details Have Not Ben Captured in Case of Unlisted Companies.

Recent Developments Reported in the Public Domain Have Been Listed.

