Biological Safety Cabinet Market Growth By 2025| Esco Micro (Singapore), Labconco (US), The Baker Company (US), Kewaunee Scientific (US), NuAire (US)

Biological Safety Cabinet Market research report aids accomplish the needs of businesses for which it analyses the market from top to bottom by considering plentiful parameters. A strong research methodology used here consists of data models that include market overview and guide, vendor positioning grid, market timeline analysis, company positioning grid, company market share analysis, standards of measurement, top to bottom analysis and vendor share analysis. The Biological Safety Cabinet Market report first introduces the market basics like definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain overview, and then industry policies and plans, product specifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures and so on.

“The biological safety cabinets market projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4%.”

The major market players in the biological safety cabinets market include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US),

Esco Micro (Singapore),

Labconco (US),

The Baker Company (US),

Kewaunee Scientific (US),

NuAire (US),

Germfree Laboratories (US),

EUROCLONE. (Italy),

Cruma (Spain),

Air Science (US),

BernerInternational (Germany),

and BIOBASE (China).

Factors such as favorable regulations, increased risk of pandemics and communicable diseases, increasing number of R&D activities in biotechnological and pharmaceutical companies, and rapid growth in the number of biologics are expected to drive the growth of this market during the forecast period. On the other hand, the high cost of biological safety cabinets and alternative containment cabinets are expected to restrict the growth of the market to a certain extent.

“By end user, pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period (2017–2022).”

Based on end user, the global biological safety cabinets market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies, diagnostic & testing laboratories, and academic & research institutions. The pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for drug development and the need to ensure the safety of laboratory personnel.

“Asia Pacific to witness the highest growth during the forecast period (2017-2022)”

While North America held the largest share of the market in 2017, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The high growth rate of this region can be primarily attributed to the rising investments by pharmaceutical companies in Asia Pacific countries, rising burden of infectious disease, high growth of the healthcare industry in China; growing pharmaceutical and medical devices industry in Japan; development of bio clusters to boost the biotechnology sector in India; biomedical research in Australia; and increasing pharmaceutical and biotechnology R&D activities in South Korea.

Break of primary participants was as mentioned below:

• By Company Type – Tier 1–65%, Tier 2–25% and Tier 3–10%

• By Designation– C-level–30%, Director Level–48%, Others–22%

• By Region – North America–48%, Europe–20%, Asia Pacific–25%, Row–7%

Research Coverage:

The report analyzes the biological safety cabinets market and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market based on various segments such as type, end user, and region. The report also includes the competitive analysis of the key players in this market along with their company profiles, product and service offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

