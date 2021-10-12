Molecular Diagnostics Market Growth By 2025| Roche (Switzerland), Hologic (US), QIAGEN (Netherlands), Abbott (US)

Molecular Diagnostics Market research report aids accomplish the needs of businesses for which it analyses the market from top to bottom by considering plentiful parameters. A strong research methodology used here consists of data models that include market overview and guide, vendor positioning grid, market timeline analysis, company positioning grid, company market share analysis, standards of measurement, top to bottom analysis and vendor share analysis. The Molecular Diagnostics Market report first introduces the market basics like definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain overview, and then industry policies and plans, product specifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, and so on.

“The global molecular diagnostics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4%.”

Growth in this market can primarily be attributed to the high prevalence of infectious diseases and various types of cancers, increasing awareness and acceptance of personalized medicine and companion diagnostics, growth in the biomarker identification market, and advancements in molecular techniques. However, complex regulatory frameworks delaying the approval of new molecular diagnostic tests are expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.

The key players operating in the global molecular diagnostics market are

Roche (Switzerland),

Hologic (US),

QIAGEN (Netherlands),

Abbott (US),

and Danaher (US).

“The reagents & kits segment to dominate the molecular diagnostics market, by product& service in 2018.”

Based on product and service, the molecular diagnostics market is segmented into reagents and kits, instruments, and services and software. The reagents and kits segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global molecular diagnostics market in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the availability of a wide range of reagents and kits, rising use of reagents and kits in different therapeutic areas (such as infectious diseases and oncology), increase in basic research and commercial applications, and easy accessibility to a wide range of reagents.

“The market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR in the global molecular diagnostics market during the forecast period. Market growth in the Asia Pacific is attributed to growing GDPs and a significant rise in disposable income levels, increased healthcare spending by a larger population base, modernization of healthcare infrastructure, and rising penetration of cutting-edge clinical laboratory technologies (especially in rural areas).

Break-up profile of primaries:

By Company Type- Tier I: 40%, Tier II: 30%, and Tier III: 30%

By Designation-C-level: 27%, D-level: 18%, and Others: 55%

By Region-North America: 50%, Europe: 20%, Asia Pacific: 20%, and the RoW: 10%

Research coverage:

In this report, the molecular diagnostics market is segmented on the basis of product& service, application, technology, end user, and region. The study tracks and analyzes competitive developments such as product launches& approvals, acquisitions, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, and expansions, and core competencies in the molecular diagnostics market.

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.2.1 Markets Covered

1.2.2 Years Considered for the Study

1.3 Currency

1.4 Limitations

1.5 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Primary Data

2.1.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Secondary Data

2.2.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.4.1 Assumptions for the Study

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Molecular Diagnostics: Market Overview

4.2 Molecular Diagnostics Market, By Technology and Region, 2018

4.3 Molecular Diagnostics Market, By Product and Service, 2018 vs 2023 (USD Billion)

4.4 Molecular Diagnostics Market, By End User

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 High Prevalence of Infectious Diseases and Various Types of Cancers

5.2.1.2 Increasing Awareness and Acceptance of Personalized Medicine and Companion Diagnostics

5.2.1.3 Growth in the Biomarker Identification Market and Advancements in Molecular Techniques

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Complex Regulatory Frameworks Delaying the Approval of New Molecular Diagnostic Tests

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Advances in Genomics and Proteomics

5.2.3.2 Growth Opportunities in Emerging Markets

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Dearth of Trained Professionals Limiting the Appropriate Use of New Molecular Diagnostic Technologies

6 Molecular Diagnostics Market, By Product & Service

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Reagents & Kits

6.3 Instruments

6.4 Services & Software

7 Molecular Diagnostics Market, By Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

7.3 Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT)

7.4 DNA Sequencing & Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

7.5 in Situ Hybridization

7.6 DNA Microarray

7.7 Other Technologies

8 Molecular Diagnostics Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Infectious Diseases

8.2.1 Hepatitis

8.2.2 HIV

8.2.3 CT/NG

8.2.4 HAIS

8.2.5 HPV

8.2.6 Tuberculosis

8.2.7 Influenza

8.2.8 Other Infectious Diseases

8.3 Oncology

8.3.1 Breast Cancer

8.3.2 Colorectal Cancer

8.3.3 Lung Cancer

8.3.4 Prostate Cancer

8.3.5 Other Cancers

8.4 Genetic Tests

8.5 Other Applications

9 Molecular Diagnostics Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Hospital & Academic Laboratories

9.3 Reference Laboratories

9.4 Other End Users

10 Molecular Diagnostics Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 France

10.3.3 Italy

10.3.4 Spain

10.3.5 UK

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.2 China

10.4.3 Australia

10.4.4 India

10.4.5 RoAPAC

10.5 Rest of the World

10.5.1 Latin America

10.5.1.1 Brazil

10.5.1.2 Mexico

10.5.1.3 Rest of Latin America

10.5.2 Middle East & Africa

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Share Analysis

11.3 Molecular Diagnostics Market Competitive Share Analysis, By Application

11.3.1 Market Share Analysis for Infectious Disease Applications

11.3.2 Molecular Diagnostics Market Share Analysis, By Technology

11.3.2.1 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

11.3.2.2 DNA Sequencing and NGS

11.3.2.3 in Situ Hybridization (ISH)

11.4 Competitive Situation and Trends

11.4.1 New Product Launches and Approvals, 2016–2018

11.4.2 Agreements, Partnerships, and Collaborations, 2016–2018

11.4.3 Acquisitions and Mergers

11.4.4 Expansions

12 Company Profiles