Sinus Dilation Devices Market Growth By 2025| Medtronic plc (Ireland), Smith & Nephew plc (UK), Intersect ENT Inc. (US), Olympus Corporation (Japan)

High prevalence of chronic sinusitis, growing preference for minimally invasive procedures, benefits of balloon sinuplasty/sinus dilation over conventional sinus surgeries, and favorable reimbursement scenario for sinus procedures in developed countries are the major factors driving the growth of the market. However, the dearth of skilled otolaryngologists and ENT surgeons is expected to challenge market growth to a certain extent.

“Sinus Stents/Implants are expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

By product, the sinus dilation devices market is segmented into balloon sinus dilation devices, endoscopes, sinus stents/implants, and handheld instruments. The sinus stents/implants segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.The growth of this segment can be attributed to their drug eluting functionality and reduced scarring and inflammation.

“The hospitals segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.”

Based on patient care setting, the sinus dilation devices market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and standalone ENT clinics/In office. During the forecast period, the ENT clinics/in office segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing number of treatable patients in ENT clinics, faster recovery time, cost-effectiveness, and growing preference for minimally invasive techniques.

“Asia to witness high growth during the forecast period”

In 2018, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the market followed by Europe. However, Asia is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth in Asia is attributed to the increasing disposable income and improving standards of living in this region, large population base, increasing medical tourism, and high prevalence of sinus-related diseases.

The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

By Company Type : Tier 1 – 62%, Tier 2 -25%, Tier 3 – 13%

: Tier 1 – 62%, Tier 2 -25%, Tier 3 – 13% By Designation : C-level- 29%, D-level- 25%,others- 46%

: C-level- 29%, D-level- 25%,others- 46% By Region: North America-55%, Europe-24%,Asia-15%, RoW-6%

Research Coverage:

The report provides an overview of the sinus dilation devices market.It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market across different segments such as product, type of procedure,patient care setting, type of patient, and region. Furthermore, the report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market by providing them with the closest approximations of revenues for the overall market and its sub-segments. This report will help stakeholders to understand the competitive landscape better and gain insights to position their businesses and help companies make suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information regarding key market drivers and opportunities.

