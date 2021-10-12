Sport Stadium Naming Rights Report- Analysing Regional Imbalance, Title Partner Deal And Deal Values, Sponsor’s Sector And Location

Sport Stadium Naming Rights Report analysis 2021-2027 presents a complete assessment of the market and comprises future trends, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, historical information, and forecasts. This Sport Stadium Naming Rights is defined with its related details such as product types, business overview, sales, manufacturers, applications, and other specifications. It provides a systematic approach to the current and prospective scenario of the global regions. Detailed information of the Sport Stadium Naming Rights Report growth rate, technological innovations, and key strategies implemented by the main leading industry players.

Given the heavily commercial nature of United States (US) and Canadian based sport and culture (more widely) it is not surprising to see stadium naming rights much more plentiful and common sight in North America. Its younger and more modern stadiums do not boast the same history as those in Europe, with its younger age enabling partnering brands a greater chance of building a stronger and more long-term association with a specific venue or team. The report also looks closer at what type of brands are getting involved in these partnerships, with one standout sector across all leagues looked at, whilst also analysing the global appeal of the rights.

The stadium naming rights report looks at the current landscape for main sponsorship rights to the biggest and most popular stadiums in the world. In particular, the report focuses and makes a contrast between the landscape felt between the five biggest European soccer leagues and the five biggest sports leagues in North America. It looks closely and breaks down every deal pertaining to each team and generates some interesting insights and trends in the market. Great for under the current market and identifying how and why the markets are so different across different sides of the Atlantic Ocean.

In-depth analysis offered for each league individually, whilst then offering a larger overall assessment and comparison of both markets. Other highlights include the current value of the stadium naming rights in each market, identity of emerging trends and differences between the two continental markets.

Scope of this Report-

– The report offers a great insight into the rights holders as of 2021, with all up to date deals.

– In exploring these deals more closely, there are a number of key findings that has enabled Jake Kemp to identify a number of trends and highlight to strength of the rights in different markets.

– In looking at the leagues in isolation, the report offers an in-depth into the biggest sports markets on the planet before coming reviewing them all together to identify a number of insights.

Reasons to Buy this Report-

– With the COVID-19 pandemic having hit all sporting leagues and teams hard over the past 15 months, stadium naming rights, particularly in Europe, could represent an easy route for teams to repel some of its incurred losses.

– As such these type of deals could become much more substantial and so this report helps identify the value of the market and which sectors are currently involved.

– The report helps identify some key differences in the two markets as well as a number of emerging trends.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Stadium Naming Rights – NBA

3. Stadium Naming Rights – NFL

4. Stadium Naming Rights – MLB

5. Stadium Naming Rights – NHL

6. Stadium Naming Rights – MLS

7. Stadium Naming Rights – Premier League

8. Stadium Naming Rights – La Liga

9. Stadium Naming Rights – Bundesliga

10. Stadium Naming Rights – Serie A

11. Stadium Naming Rights – Ligue 1

12. North America vs Europe