EMEA Non-Alcoholic Beverage Sport Sponsorship Landscape Market Report- Analysing COVID-19 Impact, Top Sponsor Brands And Sponsorship Sector

EMEA Non-Alcoholic Beverage Sport Sponsorship Landscape Market Report analysis 2021-2027 presents a complete assessment of the market and comprises future trends, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, historical information, and forecasts. This EMEA Non-Alcoholic Beverage Sport Sponsorship Landscape Market is defined with its related details such as product types, business overview, sales, manufacturers, applications, and other specifications. It provides a systematic approach to the current and prospective scenario of the global regions. Detailed information of the EMEA Non-Alcoholic Beverage Sport Sponsorship Landscape Market Report growth rate, technological innovations, and key strategies implemented by the main leading industry players.

The EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) region sees some of the biggest deals between the sports industry and the Non-Alcoholic Beverage sector. The world’s biggest brands from this sector are currently committing to sport partnerships with the world’s biggest sporting properties including UEFA, the Olympics and the Premier League. This report takes an in depth look at the current sponsorship landscape of this sector, considering the biggest deals, the most active brands, biggest spenders and the geographical breakdown of brand spend and sport product value.

“The current landscape of the Non-Alcoholic Beverage partnerships in EMEA sees Coca Cola, Pepsi and Red Bull as the biggest spenders, securing some of the most coveted sponsorship rights in world sport. Coca Cola continue to flex their muscles in the sponsorship sector, with six of the 20 most valuable deals in the sector secured by the soft drinks giant.

This analysis takes an detailed look into the decision making behind some of the biggest stakeholders within the non-alcoholic beverages sector, and its current sport sponsorship partnerships in the EMEA region. The report also considers the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the industry, providing detailed financial analysis of some of the biggest brands in the sector.

Currently the geographical breakdown of brand spend shows that American based brands are the biggest spenders, with the soft drink duopoly of Coca Cola and Pepsi accounting for the near entirety of the region’s spend. Looking at product value, the European sport markets remains the most attractive partner for sponsoring brands, with the African and Middle Eastern region’s remaining undeveloped by comparison.

Key Highlights-

– The landscape of the EMEA Non-Alcoholic Beverage sector has been evolving over the last few years, with the value of the sector in the Middle East passing that of Eastern Europe, the affect this will have on the sports industry is intriguing, with sponsorship in the Middle East region remaining undeveloped when compared to competing territories.

– Soccer continues to be the mainstay of sport sponsorship, with brands in the non-alcoholic beverage sector attracted to Europe’s most high profile soccer properties including the Premier League, Serie A, and various UEFA men’s and women’s events.

Scope of this Report-

– The report covers the biggest geographical markets within the EMEA region, in terms of product value, and brand spend. While considering the geographical markets, the report will also study the sporting breakdown of the sponsorship sector, with the soccer market remaining as the most attractive sporting market for the non-alcoholic drinks sector, the most active secondary industries and the case studies of specific deals.

– Away from the sporting landscape, the report also looks at the pandemic’s initial impact on the sector during of H1 of 2020, with a look at the changing market values within EMEA over the last decade, as well as the market share of the sector’s biggest companies.

Understand the current landscape of the Non-Alcoholic Beverage sector and its engagement with the EMEA sports industry.

Discover the direction of travel for brand spend within the region, gaining an appreciation for the sector's biggest deals and which sporting markets and product categories are the most prevalent and valued.

With industry leading data, readers will obtain a clear picture of the current industry landscape, understanding what brands are looking for in a commercial partner, what the current and emerging trends are within the sector.

