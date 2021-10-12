Gene Panel Market Report- Analysis, Key Company Profiles, Types, Applications and Forecast to 2027

Gene Panel Market Report analysis 2021-2027 presents a complete assessment of the market and comprises future trends, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, historical information, and forecasts. This Gene Panel Market is defined with its related details such as product types, business overview, sales, manufacturers, applications, and other specifications. It provides a systematic approach to the current and prospective scenario of the global regions. Detailed information of the Gene Panel Market Report growth rate, technological innovations, and key strategies implemented by the main leading industry players.

Illumina, Inc. (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)

Agilent Technologies (US)

QIAGEN (Germany)

BGI (China)

Eurofins Scientific (US)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland)

Integrated DNA Technologies (US)

GATC Biotech AG (Germany)

GENEWIZ, Inc. (US)

Novogene Corporation (China)

Personalis (US)

ArcherDx (US).

The global gene panels market is expected to reach USD 2.95 billion by 2023 from USD 1.22 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 19.2%. This market is experiencing significant growth due increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, growing company initiatives (in terms of strategic partnerships, collaborations, and product launches), and growing adoption of gene panels owing to the benefits they offer. However, issues related to the security of genetic data and accuracy & standardization concerns in diagnostic testing are restricting the growth of this market

The report provides an overview of the gene panels market. It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market across different segments such as product & service, technique, design, application, end user, and region. Furthermore, the report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

