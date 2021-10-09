Applicant Tracking Systems Market segmented by company, Manufactures, SWOT Analysis, Types and Competitors Study, Key Application, Outlook 2021 – 2026

Global Applicant Tracking Systems Market 2021 is an all-inclusive, proficient report provides an in-detail analysis of extensive drivers, challenges, restraints, opportunities, present market trends and approach influencing the Applicant Tracking Systems industry together with projections and forecast to 2026. Applicant Tracking Systems research study covers processing technique, investment plan, services as well as network management. The report additionally predicts future growth of The Applicant Tracking Systems Market across the globe by integrating the information with relevant findings.

An applicant tracking system (ATS) is a human resources software that acts as a database for job applicants. ATS are used by companies of all sizes to organize, search, and communicate with large groups of applicants.

Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading company.

– iCIMS

– Zoho Corp.

– ADP

– Oracle

– IBM

– SAP

– Bullhorn

– Jobvite

– Cornerstone OnDemand

– Ultimate Software

– JazzHR

– Racarie Software

– PeopleFluent

– BambooHR

– Greenhouse Software

– SilkRoad Technology

– Recruiterbox

– Paycor

The market research includes historical and forecast data from like demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Applicant Tracking Systems by geography, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions.

Market Segment by Product Type

– On-Premise

– Cloud-Based

Market Segment by Product Application

– BFSI

– IT and Telecommunications

– Government and Public Sector

– Retail and Consumer Goods

– Manufacturing

– Healthcare and Life Sciences

– Others

This report presents the worldwide Applicant Tracking Systems Market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2016-2021 and forecast to 2026), by manufacturers, region, type and application. This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Major Points from Table of Contents

Market Study Overview

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Applicant Tracking Systems Introduce

1.3 Combined with the Analysis of Macroeconomic Indicators

1.4 Brief Description of Research methods

1.5 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2 Global Trend Summary

2.1 Applicant Tracking Systems Segment by Type

2.1.1 On-Premise

2.1.2 Cloud-Based

2.2 Market Analysis by Application

2.2.1 BFSI

2.2.2 IT and Telecommunications

2.2.3 Government and Public Sector

2.2.4 Retail and Consumer Goods

2.2.5 Manufacturing

2.2.6 Healthcare and Life Sciences

2.2.7 Others

2.3 Global Applicant Tracking Systems Market Comparison by Regions (2016-2026)

2.3.1 Global Applicant Tracking Systems Market Size (2016-2026)

2.3.2 North America Applicant Tracking Systems Status and Prospect (2016-2026)

2.3.3 Europe Applicant Tracking Systems Status and Prospect (2016-2026)

2.3.4 Asia-pacific Applicant Tracking Systems Status and Prospect (2016-2026)

2.3.5 South America Applicant Tracking Systems Status and Prospect (2016-2026)

2.3.6 Middle East & Africa Applicant Tracking Systems Status and Prospect (2016-2026)

2.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Applicant Tracking Systems Industry Impact

2.5.1 Applicant Tracking Systems Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

2.5.2 Market Trends and Applicant Tracking Systems Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

2.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

3 Competition by Vendors

3.1 Global Applicant Tracking Systems Revenue and Market Share by Vendors (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Applicant Tracking Systems Industry Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Top 5 Applicant Tracking Systems Vendors Market Share

3.4 Top 10 Applicant Tracking Systems Vendors Market Share

And More…

