Express Parcel Services Market Forecast 2021-2027 Global Business Growth, Competition Landscape, Size, Market Drivers and Trends, Opportunities and Challenges, Risks

The Express Parcel Services Market report offers a thorough analysis on the market status and forecasts the upcoming market size of the Express Parcel Services industry by analyzing the historical data. The report describes all the market verticals and their worth in contributing to the market size. It includes the market overview, segments, applications, actions and trends for the Express Parcel Services industry. It also provides a detailed study on market status, trends, growth rate, market drivers, opportunities and constraints etc.

Express Parcel Services are provided on a door-to-door basis. A courier is a company or person who delivers mail, messages and parcels.

China, India, and Japan are the key revenue contributors to the market. Factors such as the rise in demand for retail products and the economic growth of China and India, are driving the markets growth in APAC. With substantial focus towards the development of organized retail and e-commerce, the demand for Express Parcel Services in APAC will witness massive growth in the coming years.

By Company

– FedEx

– UPS

– A-1 Express

– BDP

– Deutsche Post DHL Group

– Allied Express

– Aramex

– American Expediting

– Antron Express

– DX Group

– General Logistics Systems

– Deliv

– Unique Air Express

– Yodel

– One World Express

– Tuffnells Parcels Express

Segment by Type

– Air Transport

– Land Transport

– Sea Transport

Segment by Application

– Business-To-Business (B2B)

– Business-To-Consumer (B2C)

– Consumer-To-Consumer (C2C)

This report presents the worldwide Express Parcel Services Market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2016-2021 and forecast to 2027), by manufacturers, region, type and application. This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

