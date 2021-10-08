2021 Germany Power Market Report- In-depth Analysis with Strong Application | Energeticky A Prumyslovy Holding AS

Germany Power Market Report analysis 2021-2027 presents a complete assessment of the market and comprises future trends, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, historical information, and forecasts. This Germany Power Market is defined with its related details such as product types, business overview, sales, manufacturers, applications, and other specifications. It provides a systematic approach to the current and prospective scenario of the global regions. Detailed information of the Germany Power Market Report growth rate, technological innovations, and key strategies implemented by the main leading industry players.

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report-

RWE AG, Uniper SE, Vattenfall AB, Energeticky a Prumyslovy Holding AS

This report discusses the power market structure of Germany and provides historical and forecast numbers for capacity, generation, and consumption up to 2030. Detailed analysis of the countrys power market regulatory structure, competitive landscape, and a list of major power plants are provided. The report also gives a snapshot of the power sector in the country on broad parameters of macroeconomics, supply security, generation infrastructure, transmission and distribution infrastructure, electricity import and export scenario, degree of competition, regulatory scenario, and future potential. An analysis of the deals in the countrys power sector is also included in the report.

Scope of this Report-

– Snapshot of the countrys power sector across parameters – macroeconomics, supply security, generation infrastructure, transmission infrastructure, electricity import and export scenario, degree of competition, regulatory scenario, and future potential of the power sector.

– Statistics for installed capacity, generation, and consumption from 2000 to 2020, and forecast for the next 10 years to 2030

– Capacity, generation, and major power plants by technology

– Data on leading active and upcoming power plants

– Information on transmission and distribution infrastructure, and electricity imports and exports

– Policy and regulatory framework governing the market

– Detailed analysis of top market participants, including market share analysis and SWOT analysis

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Germany to phase out all nuclear power plants by 2022

1.2 Solar PV deployment to grow significantly from 2020 to 2030

2. Introduction

2.1 Germany Power Market

2.2 Report Guidance

3. Germany Power Market, Snapshot

3.1 Country Summary

3.2 Macroeconomic Factors

3.3 Supply Security

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Challenges

3.6 Impact of COVID-19

4. Germany Power Market, Market Analysis

4.1 Market Structure

4.2 Key Market Players

4.3 Financial Deals

– Deal Value and Volume, 2010-2020

– Deals by Type, 2020

4.4 Germany Power Market, Demand Structure

– Power Consumption by Sector, 2020

5. Germany Power Market, Regulatory Scenario

5.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

5.2 National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP) (2021-2030)

5.3 Renewable Energy Source Act (EEG)

5.4 Renewable Energy Auctions (2020)

– Onshore wind energy auctions

– Photovoltaic (PV) auctions

– Biomass auctions

– Joint Auctions for Onshore Wind and Solar Power Projects

– Innovation Tender

5.5 Omnibus Energy Act

5.6 Feed-in Tariff

5.7 Transition of Thermal Power Plants

5.8 Nuclear Phase Out by 2022

5.9 New Combined Heat and Power (CHP) Act, 2016

5.10 Offshore Grid Development Plan 2030 (2017/2019)

5.11 Tenants Solar Power Supply

6. Germany Power Market, Capacity and Generation

6.1 Cumulative Capacity by Technology, 2020

6.2 Total Power Capacity and Generation, 2000-2030

6.3 Thermal Power Capacity and Generation, 2000-2030

6.4 Hydropower Capacity and Generation, 2000-2030

6.5 Nuclear Power Capacity and Generation, 2000-2030

6.6 Renewable Power Capacity and Generation, 2000-2030

7. Germany Power Market, Transmission and Distribution Overview

7.1 Transmission Network

7.2 Distribution Network

7.3 Electricity Import and Export

7.4 Grid Interconnection

7.5 Electricity Trading

8. Germany Power Market, Major Generating Companies

8.1 RWE AG

– Company Overview

– Business Description

– SWOT Overview

8.2 Uniper SE

– Company Overview

– Business Description

– SWOT Overview

8.3 Vattenfall AB

– Company Overview

– Business Description

– SWOT Overview

8.4 Energeticky a Prumyslovy Holding AS (EPH)

– Company Overview

– Business Description

– SWOT Overview

9. Appendix

9.1 Abbreviations

9.2 Market Definitions

– Power

– Renewable Power

– Installed Capacity

– Electricity Generation

– Electricity Consumption

9.3 Methodology

– Coverage

– Secondary Research

– Primary Research

– Modelling and Forecasting

