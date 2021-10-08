ReportsnReports added Taiwan Solar Photovoltaic Market Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. Taiwan Solar Photovoltaic Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. Taiwan Solar Photovoltaic Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report

United Renewable Energy Co Ltd (UREC)

Topper Sun Energy Technology Co Ltd (Topper Sun)

Taiwan Power Company Ltd (Taiwan Power)

AU Optronics Corp (AUO)

Taiwan Solar Photovoltaic Market Report analysis specialists that offer comprehensive information and understanding of the solar PV market in Taiwan. The research details renewable power market outlook in Taiwan (includes geothermal, small hydro, wind, biopower and solar power) and provides forecasts up to 2030. The report highlights installed capacity and power generation trends from 2010 to 2030 in Taiwans Solar PV market. A detailed coverage of renewable energy policy framework governing the market with specific policies pertaining to solar PV is provided in the report. The research also provides company snapshots of some of the major market participants. The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, secondary research, and in-house analysis by GlobalDatas team of industry experts.

Scope of this Report-

The report analyses Taiwan renewable power market and Taiwan’s solar photovoltaic (PV) market. The scope of the research includes –

– A brief introduction on global carbon emissions and global primary energy consumption.

– An overview of the countrys renewable power market, highlighting installed capacity trends (2010-2030), generation trends (2010-2030) and installed capacity split by various renewable power sources in 2019.

– Detailed overview of the countrys solar PV market with installed capacity and generation trends and major active and upcoming solar PV projects.

– Deal analysis of the countrys solar PV market. Deals are analysed based on mergers, acquisitions, partnership, asset finance, debt offering, equity offering, private equity (PE) and venture capitalists (VC).

– Key policies and regulatory framework supporting the development of solar PV sources.

– Major contracts and collaborations related to solar PV sector in the country.

– Snapshots of some of the major market participants in the country.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

1.1 Carbon Dioxide Emissions, Global, 2001-2020

1.2 Primary Energy Consumption, Global, 2001-2020

1.3 Report Guidance

2. Renewable Power Market, Taiwan, 2010-2030

2.1 Renewable Power Market, Taiwan, Installed Capacity, 2010-2030

– Renewable Power Market, Taiwan, Cumulative Installed Capacity by Source, 2010-2030

– Renewable Power Market, Taiwan, Cumulative Installed Capacity Share by Source, 2020 and 2030

– Renewable Power Market, Taiwan, Net Capacity Additions by Source, 2021-2030

– Renewable Power Market, Taiwan, Capacity Growth by Source, 2020-2030

2.2 Renewable Power Market, Taiwan, Power Generation, 2010-2030

– Renewable Power Market, Taiwan, Power Generation by Source, 2010-2030

– Renewable Power Market, Taiwan, Growth in Power Generation by Source, 2020-2030

3. Solar PV Market, Taiwan

3.1 Solar PV Market, Taiwan, Installed Capacity, 2010-2030

3.2 Solar PV Market, Taiwan, Power Generation, 2010-2030

3.3 Solar PV Market, Taiwan, Market Size, 2010-2025

3.4 Solar PV Market, Taiwan, Power Plants, 2020

– Solar PV Market, Taiwan, Major Active Plants, 2020

– Solar PV Market, Taiwan, Snapshot of Upcoming Plants, 2020

– Solar PV Market, Taiwan, Key Under-construction Projects, 2020

3.5 Solar PV Market, Taiwan, Deal Analysis, 2020

– Solar PV Market, Taiwan, Deal Volume vs. Deal Value, 2010-2020

– Solar PV Market, Taiwan, Split by Deal Type, 2020

4. Solar PV Module Market, Taiwan, 2012-2024

4.1 Solar PV Module Market, Taiwan, Market size by Type, 2012-2024

– Solar PV Module Market, Taiwan, Crystalline Modules, Market size, 2012-2024

5. Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Taiwan

5.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

5.2 The Electricity Act

5.3 Renewable Energy Development Act (REDA)

5.4 Renewable Energy Target

– New Green Energy Revolution

5.5 National Energy Program

5.6 Green Finance Action Plan

5.7 Renewable Power Policy

– Big Boost for Solar Power in Taiwan

– Wind Power Promotion in Taiwan

5.8 Feed in Tariffs

5.9 Incentives for Renewable Energy Sources

– Demonstration awards and subsidies

– Tax incentives

5.10 Renewable Energy Auction

5.11 Other Programs and Initiatives

– Shalun Green Energy Science City

– Green Energy Roofs Project

– Googles Clean Energy Project

– Renewable Energy Credit (T-REC) Scheme

6. Solar PV Power Market, Taiwan, Company Profiles

6.1 Company Snapshot: United Renewable Energy Co Ltd

– United Renewable Energy Co Ltd – Company Overview

– United Renewable Energy Co Ltd – Major Products and Services

– United Renewable Energy Co Ltd – Head Office

6.2 Company Snapshot: Topper Sun Energy Technology Co Ltd

– Topper Sun Energy Technology Co Ltd – Company Overview

– Topper Sun Energy Technology Co Ltd – Major Products and Services

– Topper Sun Energy Technology Co Ltd – Head Office

6.3 Company Snapshot: Taiwan Power Co Ltd

– Taiwan Power Co Ltd – Company Overview

– Taiwan Power Co Ltd – Major Products and Services

– Taiwan Power Co Ltd – Head Office

6.4 Company Snapshot: AU Optronics Corp

– AU Optronics Corp – Company Overview

– AU Optronics Corp – Business Description

– .AU Optronics Corp – SWOT Analysis

– AU Optronics Corp – Major Products and Services

– AU Optronics Corp – Head Office

7. Appendix

– Abbreviations

7.1 Market Definitions

– Power

– Renewable Power

– Installed Capacity

– Electricity Generation

– Electricity Consumption

7.2 Methodology

– Coverage

– Secondary Research

– Primary Research

– Modelling and Forecasting

