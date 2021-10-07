Global Anti-money Laundering Service Market Report- Growth, Share and Analysis of Key Players | Truth Technologies, Safe Banking Systems

The in-depth analysis of the historical data provides the Global Anti-money Laundering Service Market report offering vital information about the market status for the forecast period. Exhaustive research and analysis of the vital market segments such as, top market players across different geographical locations, their products and the end-users can help to understand the product trend, challenges, revenue, and growth factors. Global Anti-money Laundering Service Market also provides meaningful insight regarding the market size, market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges etc. Further, the report delivers details regarding the restraints, channels, and distributors, sales dynamics, and profit margin etc for the Global Anti-money Laundering Service Market.

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report-

– Oracle

– Thomson Reuters

– Fiserv

– SAS

– SunGard

– Experian

– ACI Worldwide

– Tonbeller

– Banker’s Toolbox

– Nice Actimize

– CS&S

– Ascent Technology Consulting

– Targens

– Verafin

– EastNets

– AML360

– Aquilan

– AML Partners

– Truth Technologies

– Safe Banking Systems

Anti-money laundering software is software used in the finance and legal industries to meet the legal requirements for financial institutions and other regulated entities to prevent or report money laundering activities. There are four basic types of software that address anti-money laundering: transaction monitoring systems, currency transaction reporting (CTR) systems, customer identity management systems and compliance management software.

AML software allows financial institutions and other enterprises to detect suspicious transactions and analyze customer data. Its ability to provide real-time alerts and tools to report suspicious events to maximize security and operational efficiency will foster its adoption during the forecast period.

The global Anti-money Laundering Service market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2027. With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Anti-money Laundering Service market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Anti-money Laundering Service market in terms of revenue.

On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Anti-money Laundering Service market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Anti-money Laundering Service market.

Anti-money Laundering Service market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Anti-money Laundering Service market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type

– Transaction Monitoring Software

– Currency Transaction Reporting (CTR) Software

– Customer Identity Management Software

– Compliance Management Software

– Others

Segment by Application

– Bank

– Insurance Company

– Financial Institution

