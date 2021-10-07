Mass Affluent Target Propositions Market Report-A Key for Sustainability and Growth | DBS, Bank of America, Monument

The in-depth analysis of the historical data provides the Mass Affluent Target Propositions Market report offering vital information about the market status for the forecast period. Exhaustive research and analysis of the vital market segments such as, top market players across different geographical locations, their products and the end-users can help to understand the product trend, challenges, revenue, and growth factors. Mass Affluent Target Propositions Market also provides meaningful insight regarding the market size, market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges etc. Further, the report delivers details regarding the restraints, channels, and distributors, sales dynamics, and profit margin etc for the Mass Affluent Target Propositions Market.

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report-

Barclays

Citibank

HSBC

DBS

Bank of America

Monument

UOB

Goldman Sachs

Nutmeg

Wealthfront

Betterment

Targeting the mass affluent demographic has worked its way up the priority list for banks and wealth managers in recent years. Some banks are not new to capturing this demographic with dedicated services, but in this digital transformation period competition for this lucrative (yet somewhat untapped) group is on the rise. Heightened competition and regulatory costs for wealth managers, low interest rate margins for banks, and new digital entrants keen to keep their business afloat are all reasons a host of players are targeting the mass affluent.

Using proprietary datasets, this report provides insight on the size of the current and future global mass affluent market. The report also examines how a selection of banks have targeted the mass affluent demographic, how their propositions have evolved over time, which services they offer, and where the strengths lie in their mass affluent propositions.

Scope of this report-

– The global wealth market will increase by 8% in 2021, surpassing the $150tn mark.

– With 2021 expected to be a more prosperous year than 2020, mass affluent investors will see their wealth grow by 6.4% in 2021, rising to just over $78tn.

– On average, banks with the overall largest share in a market also tend to have the largest proportion of mass affluent individuals.

Reasons to Buy this Report-

– Understand the size of the mass affluent market opportunity, currently and over the next five years.

– Gain insight on mass affluent investor behaviors.

– Compare your mass affluent proposition to those of banks with the largest market share in selected countries.

