Asia Pacific Renewable Energy Policy Handbook Report- International Science and Technology Co-operation Program for New and Renewable Energy

The in-depth analysis of the historical data provides the Asia Pacific Renewable Energy Policy Handbook report offering vital information about the market status for the forecast period. Asia Pacific Renewable Energy Policy Handbook also provides meaningful insight regarding the market size, market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges etc.

Asia Pacific Renewable Energy Policy Handbook Report covers 15 major countries in the Asia Pacific region – Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. The report offers comprehensive information on major policies governing the renewable energy market in these countries. The report discusses renewable energy targets and plans along with the present policy framework, giving a fair idea of overall growth potential of the renewable energy industry. The report also provides major technology specific policies and incentives provided by the countries in the region.

The report is built using data and information sourced from industry associations, government websites, and statutory bodies. The information is also sourced through other secondary research sources such as industry and trade magazines.

Scope of this Report-

– The report covers policy measures and incentives used by countries in the Asia Pacific region to promote renewable energy.

– The report details promotional measures in the Asia Pacific region both for the overall renewable energy industry and for specific renewable energy technologies that have potential in the region.

– The report covers 15 major countries in the Asia Pacific region – Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Table of Contents in this Report-

1. Executive Summary

2. Renewable Energy Policy, Australia

2.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

2.2 Renewable Energy Policy Framework

– Renewable Energy Target (RET) Scheme

– Climate Change Target 2030

– Offshore Clean Energy Infrastructure Regulatory Framework

– Technology Investment Roadmap

– Renewable Energy Venture Capital Fund

– Financial Incentives and Policy Support for Solar Power, Australia, Federal Incentives

– Clean Energy Finance Corporation (CEFC)

– Emissions Reduction Fund (ERF)

2.3 State Level Policies and Incentives-South Australia

– South Australia

– South Australia Renewable Energy Auctions

– Renewable Energy Program

– The Sustainability Incentives Scheme

2.4 State Level Policies and Incentives-New South Wales (NSW)

– Electricity Infrastructure Roadmap.

– Assessing large-scale solar projects in NSW

– Feed-in Tariffs

– Funds for Renewable Energy in Regional Communities

– Solar for Low Income Household

– Solar Homes Policy

2.5 State Level Policies and Incentives-Victoria

– Renewable Energy Action Plan

– Feed-in Tariffs

– Agriculture Energy Investment Plan

– Victoria Government Requests the Removal of Section 7C of the Renewable Energy (Electricity) Act 2000

– New Renewable Energy Target for Victoria (VRET)

– The Victorian Renewable Energy Auction Scheme (VREAS)

2.6 State Level Policies and Incentives-Tasmania

– Feed-in Tariffs

– Renewable Energy Action Plan (Draft)

– Renewable Energy Target

2.7 State Level Policies and Incentives-Queensland

– Feed-in Tariffs

– Queensland Renewable Energy Auctions

– Queensland interest-free solar loans

– Solar 150 initiative

– CleanCo

2.8 State Level Policies and Incentives-Australian Capital Territory

– ACT Renewable Energy Auctions

– Home battery Storage Incentive Program

– Rooftop Solar Scheme

2.9 State Level Policies and Incentives-Western Australia

– Climate Policy

– Energy Transformation Strategy

– Energy Buyback Scheme

2.10 State Level Policies and Incentives-Northern Territory

– Roadmap to achieve Renewable Energy Target

– Incentives for Renewable Energy

– NT Solar Energy Transformation Program

3. Renewable Energy Policy, China

3.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

3.2 Renewable Energy Law

– Taxation Measures

– Grid Access

– Interconnection Standards

– Special Fund for Renewable Energy Development

– Renewable Energy Power Consumption Guarantee Mechanism

– Renewable Energy Law Amendments

3.3 Renewable Energy Targets

3.4 International Science and Technology Co-operation Program for New and Renewable Energy

3.5 The 14th Five-Year Plan

3.6 Hydrogen Energy in China

– Shandong Province

– Guangdong Province

– Heibei Province

– Ningxia Province

– Henan Province

– Tianjing Province

3.7 Renewable Portfolio Standard (RPS)

3.8 Carbon Intensity Target

3.9 National Emission Trading Scheme (ETS)

3.10 Global Environment Facility (GEF) Grants

3.11 Subsidy-Free Solar, Wind Power Policy

– Work plan for promoting the construction of unfunded and affordable projects for wind power and solar PV power generation

3.12 Financial Incentives and Policy Support for Solar, China

– Poverty Alleviation Program

– Solar Auctions and Schemes

– Action Plan for the Development of Smart Photovoltaic Industry

– Research and Development Support for Solar PV

– Oversupply and Curtailment of Solar Capacity – China blocks new solar in 3 regions amid overcapacity fears

3.13 Financial Incentives and Policy Support for Wind, China

and more…