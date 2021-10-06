Smart Whiteboards Market By 2027|| Avocor Limited, BenQ Corporation, Boxlight Corporation, Changhong IT Digital Technology Co. Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc.

Smart Whiteboards Market research report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2021-2027 market shares for each company. This market analysis report is generated with the best and advanced tools for collecting, recording, estimating, and analysing market data. Qualitative and transparent research studies are performed devotedly to offer an excellent industry analysis report for the niche. To figure out market landscape, brand awareness, latest trends, possible future issues, industry trends, and customer behavior, the finest Smart Whiteboards Market research report is very essential. To stay ahead of the competition, a thorough idea about the competitive landscape, their product range, their strategies, and future prospects are very valuable.

Smart whiteboards are increasingly emerging as one of the most important tools and are utilized for delivering content in corporate boardrooms, classrooms, training rooms, and professional sports coaching. The global smart whiteboards market in terms of revenue is set to grow by US$ 3 billion during 2021-2027, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3% during the forecast period, according to data and analytics company StrategyHelix. The increasing trend of gamification in education and corporate sectors, growing trend of e-learning and online training, and increased funding from the governments are the key factors driving market growth.

Report Scope

Product: all-in-one collaboration boards, and digital whiteboards

End user: education, corporate, and government

Years Considered: this report covers the period 2017 to 2027

The report provides up-to-date market size data for period 2017-2020 and forecast to 2027 covering key market aspects like sales value for smart whiteboards. The global smart whiteboards market is segmented on the basis of product, end user. By product, it is categorized into all-in-one collaboration boards, and digital whiteboards. The digital whiteboards segment held the largest market share in 2020. By end user, the smart whiteboards market is divided into education, corporate, and government.

The report is an invaluable resource for companies and organizations active in this industry. It provides a cohesive picture of the smart whiteboards market to help drive informed decision making for industry executives, policy makers, academic, and analysts.

Table of Contents

1. Market Definition

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Data & Outlook

3.1 Market Value

3.2 Market Value Forecast

4. Smart Whiteboards Market by Product

4.1 All-In-One Collaboration Boards

4.2 Digital Whiteboards

5. Smart Whiteboards Market by End User

5.1 Education

5.2 Corporate

5.3 Government

6. Company Profiles

6.1 Avocor Limited

6.2 BenQ Corporation

6.3 Boxlight Corporation

6.4 Changhong IT Digital Technology Co., Ltd.

6.5 Cisco Systems, Inc.

6.6 CTOUCH Europe BV

6.7 Guangzhou Shiyuan Electronic Technology Company Limited (CVTE)

6.8 Hitevision Tech Asia Pacific Co., LTD

6.9 Promethean World Ltd

6.10 Shenzhen KTC Technology Co., Ltd.

7. Appendix

7.1 About StrategyHelix

7.2 Disclaimer