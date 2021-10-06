Surgical Equipment Market Analysis – B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton Dickinson and Company, Boston Scientific Corporation, CONMED Corporation

This wide-ranging Surgical Equipment Market research report is sure to help grow the business in several ways. The market insights gained through this market research analysis report facilitate a more defined understanding of the market landscape, issues that may interrupt in the future, and ways to position a definite brand excellently. The report also includes a range of inhibitors as well as driving forces of the market of the product which are analyzed in both qualitative and quantitative approaches so that readers and users get precise information and insights. This Surgical Equipment Market report has numerous industry-related insights that will provide the best solutions and assist to lead the competition.

The global surgical equipment market in terms of revenue is set to grow by US$ 9 billion during 2021-2027, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% during the forecast period, according to data and analytics company StrategyHelix. Growth in the geriatric population, increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, increase in number of surgical procedures, and surge in demand for technologically advanced surgical procedures are the key factors driving market growth.

The report has profiled some of the key players of the market such as

B. Braun Melsungen AG,

Becton Dickinson and Company,

Boston Scientific Corporation,

CONMED Corporation,

Hologic Inc.,

Johnson & Johnson,

Medtronic plc,

Smith & Nephew plc,

Stryker Corporation,

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc..

The report provides up-to-date market size data for period 2017-2020 and forecast to 2027 covering key market aspects like sales value for surgical equipment. The global surgical equipment market is segmented on the basis of product, application, usability, and region. By product, it is categorized into manual devices, electrosurgical devices, and others. The manual devices segment held the largest market share in 2020. By application, the surgical equipment market is divided into cardiovascular, dental, laparoscopy, microvascular, neurosurgery, obstetrics & gynecology, ophthalmic, orthopedic surgery, plastic & reconstructive, thoracic surgery, urology, wound closure, and others. The laparoscopy segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020. Based on usability, the surgical equipment market is divided into reusable surgical equipment, and disposable surgical equipment.

The report is an invaluable resource for companies and organizations active in this industry. It provides a cohesive picture of the surgical equipment market to help drive informed decision making for industry executives, policy makers, academic, and analysts.

Report Scope

Product: manual devices, electrosurgical devices, and others

Application: cardiovascular, dental, laparoscopy, microvascular, neurosurgery, obstetrics & gynecology, ophthalmic, orthopedic surgery, plastic & reconstructive, thoracic surgery, urology, wound closure, and others

Usability: reusable surgical equipment, and disposable surgical equipment

Region: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World (ROW)

Years Considered: this report covers the period 2017 to 2027

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

Get a comprehensive picture of the global surgical equipment market

Identify regional strategies and strategic priorities on the basis of local data and analysis

Pinpoint growth sectors and trends for investment

Understand what the future of the global surgical equipment market looks like

Identify the competitive landscape and window of opportunity

Table of Contents

1. Market Definition

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Data & Outlook

3.1 Market Value

3.2 Market Value Forecast

4. Surgical Equipment Market by Product

4.1 Manual Devices

4.2 Electrosurgical Devices

4.3 Others

5. Surgical Equipment Market by Application

5.1 Cardiovascular

5.2 Dental

5.3 Laparoscopy

5.4 Microvascular

5.5 Neurosurgery

5.6 Obstetrics & Gynecology

5.7 Ophthalmic

5.8 Orthopedic Surgery

5.9 Plastic & Reconstructive

5.10 Thoracic Surgery

5.11 Urology

5.12 Wound Closure

5.13 Others

6. Surgical Equipment Market by Usability

6.1 Reusable Surgical Equipment

6.2 Disposable Surgical Equipment

7. Surgical Equipment Market by Region

7.1 North America

7.2 Asia Pacific

7.3 Europe

7.4 Rest Of The World (Row)

8. Company Profiles

8.1 B. Braun Melsungen AG

8.2 Becton, Dickinson and Company

8.3 Boston Scientific Corporation

8.4 CONMED Corporation

8.5 Hologic, Inc.

8.6 Johnson & Johnson

8.7 Medtronic plc

8.8 Smith & Nephew plc

8.9 Stryker Corporation

8.10 Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

9. Appendix

9.1 About StrategyHelix

9.2 Disclaimer