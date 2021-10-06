In Vitro Diagnostics Market Analysis By Abbott Laboratories, Alere Inc., Beckman Coulter Inc. (Danaher Corporation), Becton Dickinson and Company, Biomerieux SA

In Vitro Diagnostics Market research report gives thorough idea about the current scenario of the global market, recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, capacity, production value, mergers, and acquisitions based on several market dynamics. It gives key measurements, the status of the manufacturers, and is a significant source of direction for businesses and organizations. Qualitative and transparent research studies are carried out devotedly to offer an outstanding market research report for the niche. In Vitro Diagnostics Market business report potentially endows with numerous insights and business solutions that will assist to stay ahead of the competition.

This wide-ranging In Vitro Diagnostics Market research report is sure to help grow the business in several ways. The market insights gained through this market research analysis report facilitate a more defined understanding of the market landscape, issues that may interrupt in the future, and ways to position a definite brand excellently. The report also includes a range of inhibitors as well as driving forces of the product’s market which are analyzed in both qualitative and quantitative approach so that readers and users get precise information and insights. This In Vitro Diagnostics Market report has numerous industry-related insights that will provide best solutions and assist to lead the competition.

The report has profiled some of the key players of the market such as

Abbott Laboratories,

Alere Inc.,

Beckman Coulter Inc. (Danaher Corporation),

Becton Dickinson and Company,

Biomerieux SA,

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.,

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd,

Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics Inc. (Carlyle Group),

Panasonic Healthcare Holdings Co. Ltd. (Bayer AG),

QIAGEN N.V.,

Siemens Healthineers,

Sysmex Corporation,

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.,

Werfen Group.

The global in vitro diagnostics market in terms of revenue is set to grow by US$ 27 billion during 2021-2027, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% during the forecast period, according to data and analytics company StrategyHelix. Growth in the geriatric population, increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, rising demand for in-vitro diagnostics during COVID-19 pandemic are the key factors driving market growth.

The report provides up-to-date market size data for period 2017-2020 and forecast to 2027 covering key market aspects like sales value for in vitro diagnostics. The global in vitro diagnostics market is segmented on the basis of product, technique, application, region, and end user. By product, it is categorized into instruments, reagents, and software & services. The reagents segment held the largest market share in 2020. By technique, the in vitro diagnostics market is divided into immunodiagnostics, poc testing, molecular diagnostics, hematology, tissue diagnostics, and clinical chemistry. In 2020, the immunodiagnostics segment held the largest share of the market, and the molecular diagnostics segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during 2021 to 2027. Based on application, the in vitro diagnostics market is divided into infectious diseases, cancer, cardiac diseases, immune system disorders, nephrological diseases, gastrointestinal diseases, and others. In vitro diagnostics market by region is divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World (ROW).

The report is an invaluable resource for companies and organizations active in this industry. It provides a cohesive picture of the in vitro diagnostics market to help drive informed decision making for industry executives, policy makers, academic, and analysts.

Report Scope

Product: instruments, reagents, and software & services

Technique: immunodiagnostics, poc testing, molecular diagnostics, hematology, tissue diagnostics, and clinical chemistry

Application: infectious diseases, cancer, cardiac diseases, immune system disorders, nephrological diseases, gastrointestinal diseases, and others

End user: hospitals, laboratories, homecare, and others

Region: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World (ROW)

Years Considered: this report covers the period 2017 to 2027

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

Get a comprehensive picture of the global in vitro diagnostics market

Identify regional strategies and strategic priorities on the basis of local data and analysis

Pinpoint growth sectors and trends for investment

Understand what the future of the global in vitro diagnostics market looks like

Identify the competitive landscape and window of opportunity

Table of Contents

1. Market Definition

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Data & Outlook

3.1 Market Value

3.2 Market Value Forecast

4. In Vitro Diagnostics Market by Product

4.1 Instruments

4.2 Reagents

4.3 Software & Services

5. In Vitro Diagnostics Market by Technique

5.1 Immunodiagnostics

5.2 Poc Testing

5.3 Molecular Diagnostics

5.4 Hematology

5.5 Tissue Diagnostics

5.6 Clinical Chemistry

6. In Vitro Diagnostics Market by Application

6.1 Infectious Diseases

6.2 Cancer

6.3 Cardiac Diseases

6.4 Immune System Disorders

6.5 Nephrological Diseases

6.6 Gastrointestinal Diseases

6.7 Others

7. In Vitro Diagnostics Market by Region

7.1 North America

7.2 Asia Pacific

7.3 Europe

7.4 Rest Of The World (Row)

8. In Vitro Diagnostics Market by End User

8.1 Hospitals

8.2 Laboratories

8.3 Homecare

8.4 Others

