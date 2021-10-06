Nondestructive Testing Equipment Market Top Players –Bureau Veritas SA, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Intertek Group PLC, Magnaflux Corp., MISTRAS Group Inc, Nikon Metrology NV

Nondestructive testing (NDT) is a testing and analysis technique used by industry to evaluate the properties of a material, component, structure or system for characteristic differences or welding defects and discontinuities without causing damage to the original part. The global nondestructive testing equipment market in terms of revenue is set to grow by US$ 12 billion during 2021-2027, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% during the forecast period, according to data and analytics company StrategyHelix. Increase in oil & gas and power generation projects, stringent regulations mandating safety, increase in need for extending the life of obsolete infrastructure are the driving forces for improvements and developments in the NDT industry.

The report has profiled some of the key players of the market such as Acuren Inspection Inc., Applus Services SA, Baker Hughes Company, BRUKER AXS, Bureau Veritas SA, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Intertek Group PLC, Magnaflux Corp., MISTRAS Group Inc, Nikon Metrology NV, Olympus Corporation, SGS S.A., TEAM Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., TUV Rheinland AG, YXLON International GmbH (COMET Group).

The report provides up-to-date market size data for period 2017-2020 and forecast to 2027 covering key market aspects like sales value for nondestructive testing equipment. The global nondestructive testing equipment market is segmented on the basis of type, equipment type, service type, region, and application. By type, it is categorized into NDT equipment, and NDT services. The NDT equipment segment held the largest market share in 2020. By equipment type, the nondestructive testing equipment market is divided into ultrasonic testing equipment, radiographic testing equipment, visual inspection equipment, eddy-current testing equipment, magnetic particle inspection equipment, acoustic emission testing equipment, liquid penetrant inspection equipment, IR thermography testing equipment, and others. The ultrasonic testing equipment segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020. Based on service type, the nondestructive testing equipment market is divided into NDT inspection services, NDT training services, NDT equipment rental services, and others. Nondestructive testing equipment market by region is divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World (ROW).

Report Scope

Type: NDT equipment, and NDT services

Equipment type: ultrasonic testing equipment, radiographic testing equipment, visual inspection equipment, eddy-current testing equipment, magnetic particle inspection equipment, acoustic emission testing equipment, liquid penetrant inspection equipment, IR thermography testing equipment, and others

Service type: NDT inspection services, NDT training services, NDT equipment rental services, and others

Application: oil & gas, power & energy, aerospace & defense, automotive & transportation, construction, and others

Region: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World (ROW)

Years Considered: this report covers the period 2017 to 2027

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

Get a comprehensive picture of the global nondestructive testing equipment market

Identify regional strategies and strategic priorities on the basis of local data and analysis

Pinpoint growth sectors and trends for investment

Understand what the future of the global nondestructive testing equipment market looks like

Identify the competitive landscape and window of opportunity

