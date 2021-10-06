Viscosupplementation Market Top Players –Bioventus LLC, Bloomage Freda Biopharm Co. Ltd., Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Contipro a.s., Ferring Pharmaceuticals AS

Viscosupplementation is the term that describes the use of intraarticular hyaluronates for the treatment of pain in osteoarthritic joints. Viscosupplementation is a highly used palliative treatment for knee OA because of ease of application and theoretical ability to relieve symptoms by restoring and replenishing hyaluronate component into the knee joint. The global viscosupplementation market in terms of revenue is set to grow by US$ 2 billion during 2021-2027, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7% during the forecast period, according to data and analytics company StrategyHelix. Growth in the geriatric population, increasing prevalence of knee osteoarthritis, rapid expansion of healthcare facilities in developing economies are expected to boost the market growth in the coming years.

The report has profiled some of the key players of the market such as Altergon Italia Srl, Anika Therapeutics Inc., Bioventus LLC, Bloomage Freda Biopharm Co. Ltd., Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Contipro a.s., Ferring Pharmaceuticals AS, Fidia Farmaceutici S.p.A., Kewpie Corporation, Lifecore Biomedical Inc., Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd., Sanofi S.A., Seikagaku Corporation, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc..

The report provides up-to-date market size data for period 2017-2020 and forecast to 2027 covering key market aspects like sales value for viscosupplementation. The global viscosupplementation market is segmented on the basis of product, application, region. By product, it is categorized into single-injection cycle, three-injection cycle, and five-injection cycle. The three-injection cycle segment held the largest market share in 2020. By application, the viscosupplementation market is divided into knee osteoarthritis, hip osteoarthritis, shoulder osteoarthritis, and others. The knee osteoarthritis segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020. Based on region, the viscosupplementation market is divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World (ROW).

Report Scope

Product: single-injection cycle, three-injection cycle, and five-injection cycle

Application: knee osteoarthritis, hip osteoarthritis, shoulder osteoarthritis, and others

Region: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World (ROW)

Years Considered: this report covers the period 2017 to 2027

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

