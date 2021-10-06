Deep Learning Chip Market Top Players –Baidu Inc., Bitmain Technologies Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Intel Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated

Deep learning is an AI function that mimics the workings of the human brain in processing data for use in detecting objects, recognizing speech, translating languages, and making decisions. Deep learning AI is able to learn without human supervision, drawing from data that is both unstructured and unlabeled. The global deep learning chip market in terms of revenue is set to grow by US$ 16 billion during 2021-2027, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.5% during the forecast period, according to data and analytics company StrategyHelix. North America is the most significant revenue contributor in the global deep learning chip market. The region is expected to witness significant developments in the deep learning chip market. Increasing demand for big data analytics, emergence of quantum computing, increase in demand for smart homes and smart cities, rising adoption of ai and cloud technologies are expected to boost the market growth in the coming years.

The report has profiled some of the key players of the market such as Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Alphabet Inc. (Google Inc.), Amazon.com Inc., Baidu Inc., Bitmain Technologies Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Intel Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Xilinx Inc..

The report provides up-to-date market size data for period 2017-2020 and forecast to 2027 covering key market aspects like sales value for deep learning chip. The global deep learning chip market is segmented on the basis of chip type, technology, application, and region. By chip type, it is categorized into GPU (graphical processing unit), ASIC (application-specific integrated circuit), FPGA (field-programmable gate array), CPU (central processing unit), and others. The GPU segment held the largest market share in 2020. By technology, the deep learning chip market is divided into system-on-chip (SoC), system-in-package (SiP), multi-chip module, and others. The system-on-chip (SoC) segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020. Based on application, the deep learning chip market is divided into retail, industrial, bfsi, healthcare, marketing, automotive & transportation, security, and others.

Chip type: GPU (graphical processing unit), ASIC (application-specific integrated circuit), FPGA (field-programmable gate array), CPU (central processing unit), and others

Technology: system-on-chip (SoC), system-in-package (SiP), multi-chip module, and others

Application: retail, industrial, bfsi, healthcare, marketing, automotive & transportation, security, and others

Region: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World (ROW)

Years Considered: this report covers the period 2017 to 2027

