Geospatial Analytics Market Top Players – Alteryx Inc., Bentley Systems Incorporated, ESRI Inc., Fugro N.V., General Electric Co. (GE), HERE Global B.V., Hexagon AB

Geospatial analytics refers to a process of gathering, manipulating and visualizing georeferenced data such as imagery, satellite photographs and historical information. It utilizes geographic coordinates-latitudes and longitudes-along with street addresses, postal codes and other identifiers to develop geographical models such as charts, graphs, cartograms and statistics. It also helps in creating data visualizations, which makes it possible to understand complex patterns and relationships better. The global geospatial analytics market in terms of revenue is set to grow by US$ 75 billion during 2021-2027, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.2% during the forecast period, according to data and analytics company StrategyHelix. Surge in demand for location-based services, increase in demand for GIS software in smart cities development and urban planning, rapid expansion of internet of things (IoT) are expected to boost the market growth in the coming years.

The report has profiled some of the key players of the market such as Alphabet Inc., Alteryx Inc., Bentley Systems Incorporated, ESRI Inc., Fugro N.V., General Electric Co. (GE), HERE Global B.V., Hexagon AB, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, TomTom N.V., Trimble Inc..

The report provides up-to-date market size data for period 2017-2020 and forecast to 2027 covering key market aspects like sales value for geospatial analytics. The global geospatial analytics market is segmented on the basis of component, type, application, region, and end user. By component, it is categorized into software & solutions, and services. The software & solutions segment held the largest market share in 2020. By type, the geospatial analytics market is divided into surface & field analytics, network & location analytics, geovisualization, and others. The surface & field analytics segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020. Based on application, the geospatial analytics market is divided into surveying, medicine & public safety, climate change adaptation, disaster risk reduction and management, and others. Geospatial analytics market by region is divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World (ROW).

Report Scope

Component: software & solutions, and services

Type: surface & field analytics, network & location analytics, geovisualization, and others

Application: surveying, medicine & public safety, climate change adaptation, disaster risk reduction and management, and others

End user: automotive & transportation, energy & utilities, government, defense & intelligence, construction & manufacturing, natural resources, and others

Region: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World (ROW)

Years Considered: this report covers the period 2017 to 2027

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

Get a comprehensive picture of the global geospatial analytics market

Identify regional strategies and strategic priorities on the basis of local data and analysis

Pinpoint growth sectors and trends for investment

Understand what the future of the global geospatial analytics market looks like

Identify the competitive landscape and window of opportunity

