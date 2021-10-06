Ultrasound Devices Market Top Players – GE Healthcare Limited, Healcerion Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., MINDRAY Medical International Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

Ultrasound refers to sound waves with frequencies above those typically heard by humans. This range is defined to extend above 20,000 hertz (Hz). The high frequency and short wavelength of an ultrasonic sound wave allow it to be focused into a narrow beam and propagated directionally, unlike lower-frequency sound waves. Globally, ultrasound technology has evolved as a cost-effective tool for providing diagnostic imaging and therapeutic treatments to patients suffering from various alignments. The global ultrasound devices market in terms of revenue is set to grow by US$ 2 billion during 2021-2027, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7% during the forecast period, according to data and analytics company StrategyHelix. Growth in the geriatric population, increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, increase in number of high-risk pregnancies and favorable macroeconomic profile of emerging nations are expected to boost the market growth in the coming years.

The report has profiled some of the key players of the market such as Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Fukuda Denshi Co. Ltd., GE Healthcare Limited, Healcerion Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., MINDRAY Medical International Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shantou Institute of Ultrasonic Instruments Co. Ltd. (SIUI), Siemens Healthineers AG, SONOSCANNER, TeleMed Inc..

The report provides up-to-date market size data for period 2017-2020 and forecast to 2027 covering key market aspects like sales value for ultrasound devices. The global ultrasound devices market is segmented on the basis of product, type, application, region, and end user. By product, it is categorized into 2D ultrasound imaging, 3D and 4D ultrasound imaging, high-intensity focused ultrasound, doppler imaging, and extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy (ESWL). The 3D and 4D ultrasound imaging segment held the largest market share in 2020. By type, the ultrasound devices market is divided into cart-based ultrasound, and portable ultrasound. The cart-based ultrasound segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020. Based on application, the ultrasound devices market is divided into radiology/general imaging, obstetrics and gynecology imaging, cardiology imaging, urogenital imaging, breast imaging, anesthesia, and others. Ultrasound devices market by region is divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World (ROW).

Report Scope

Product: 2D ultrasound imaging, 3D and 4D ultrasound imaging, high-intensity focused ultrasound, doppler imaging, and extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy (ESWL)

Type: cart-based ultrasound, and portable ultrasound

Application: radiology/general imaging, obstetrics and gynecology imaging, cardiology imaging, urogenital imaging, breast imaging, anesthesia, and others

End user: hospitals, diagnostic centers, and others

Region: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World (ROW)

Years Considered: this report covers the period 2017 to 2027

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

Get a comprehensive picture of the global ultrasound devices market

Identify regional strategies and strategic priorities on the basis of local data and analysis

Pinpoint growth sectors and trends for investment

Understand what the future of the global ultrasound devices market looks like

Identify the competitive landscape and window of opportunity

